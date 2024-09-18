The marine sector is growing rapidly due to factors such as increased international trade, technological advancements, and stringent environmental regulations. Increasing expansion and investments in coastal properties particularly in emerging nations is also driving the autonomous boats market. Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), ABB (Switzerland), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), and Fugro (Netherlands) are some of the leading players operating in the autonomous boats market.

Europe is projected to lead the global autonomous boats market due to its advanced maritime infrastructure, strong technological innovation, and supportive regulatory environment. The region's robust maritime industry, combined with a culture of innovation and government-backed R&D funding, enhance significant growth in autonomous boat technology. Europe's focus on enhancing safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability in marine operations along with its diverse maritime activities creates high demand for the adoption of autonomous boats solutions.



Research Coverage

The study covers the autonomous boats market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on propulsion, capacity, operation and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their solutions and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Market Insights



The Fuel Powered segment to account for highest market share in the autonomous boats market during the forecast period

The recreational boats segment to account for highest CAGR in the autonomous boats market during the forecast period

The 20-40 Feet segment is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

The Partially autonomous segment is estimated to contribute highest market share during the forecast period The European market is estimated to lead the market

