Club L London partners with Checkout.com to accelerate international expansion on Shopify platform

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Middle East – September 18, 2024: Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, has announced its partnership with Club L London, a fast-growing online fashion brand, to enhance its global payment performance.



With a global reach supported by six dedicated international websites and a recently launched site for the Middle East, Club L London is leveraging Checkout.com’s international presence and expertise. This partnership is expected to fuel Club L's expansion, particularly in the MENA region, where Checkoutholds offices in Dubai and Riyadh, and licenses in the UAE.



Club L London, hosted on Shopify’s e-commerce platform, has chosen Checkoutas its primary payment provider, taking advantage of Checkout.com’s robust pre-built Shopify checkout solution and leading payments performance capabilities. Checkoutwill also offer Club L local acquiring capabilities in the UAE and digital wallets that integrate with Shopify, further enhancing the customer experience.



Based in Manchester, UK, Club L London is an online womenswear retailer specializing in accessible luxury and unique designs. The brand operates across the UK, US, France, Australia, and the UAE, offering a range of prom and occasion dresses, maternity wear, bridalwear, and accessories. Club L has cultivated a global community of diverse consumers, international fashion influencers, and content creators, with new collections launching each week.



‍Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA, Checkout.com, said: "We’re passionate about helping businesses thrive in the digital economy. Club L is a prime example of a tech-enabled brand that we can help to grow via high acceptance rates, smooth integration with its e-commerce platform, and leverage our leadership and knowledge position in the MENA region."‍



‍Seb Green, Chief Technical Officer at Club L London, said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience on our site by offering the best payment methods. Checkout.com’s integration is a perfect fit for us, presenting an exciting opportunity for us to expand into new markets with a leading payments provider.”







