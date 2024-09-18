Kia Middle East and Africa Unveils the Kia Sportage L A Bold New Leader in the Mid-Size SUV Segment, Offering Superior Space and Performance

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 17, 2024: Kia Middle East and Africa is thrilled to announce the regional launch of the Kia Sportage L, the long wheelbase is a dynamic addition to its renowned SUV lineup. Unveiled at an exclusive test drive event in Salalah, Oman, this September, the Sportage L is set to redefine the mid-size SUV market with its impressive enhancements and innovative features.

The Kia Sportage has established a strong global presence with over 7 million units sold across five generations. As a key player in Kia’s lineup for 30 years, it has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and value. The introduction of the Sportage L marks a pivotal moment, showcasing Kia’s dedication to addressing diverse customer needs and adapting to evolving market trends.

The Sportage L boasts enhanced performance with two best-in-class high-performance powertrains: a 1.5T engine delivering 197 hp and a 2.0T engine with 233 hp, both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for improved performance and fuel economy. Designed with a longer body and best-in-class wheelbase (+155 mm), the Sportage L offers superior interior space, ensuring greater comfort and practicality. The luggage compartment now offers an impressive capacity of up to 1,829 litres with the second-row seats folded, making it perfect for family adventures and everyday use.

SooHang Chang, President, Kia Middle East and Africa, commented, “The Sportage has heritage has long been a cornerstone of Kia's success, and while we continue to offer the model in select markets, the introduction of the Sportage L allows us to meet the growing demand for a larger vehicle with enhanced performance. This new model enables us to connect with an even broader audience and elevate their driving experience.”

Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Product & Marketing, Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa, Kia, added, “Our SUV lineup, including the Sorento, Sportage, Seltos, and Sonet, offers diverse options to cater to different customer needs and preferences. We are thrilled to introduce the Sportage L, which embodies Kia's commitment to innovation and quality.”

The Sportage L features a robust suite of advanced technology and safety features. It comes equipped with a dual 12.3-inch panoramic screen, Smart Power Tailgate, 64-color mood lighting, and a Surround View Monitor, providing drivers with a seamless and enjoyable experience. The state-of-the-art safety package includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assistance, and Smart Cruise Control, ensuring the highest level of safety for all passengers. Additionally, the new model offers improved interior space, making it more comfortable and practical for everyday use. With its enhanced performance and modern design, the Sportage L stands out as a top choice in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Kia Sportage L's exterior has been revamped with the X-Line styling package, highlighting a bold, rugged appearance. The new “Star Chain” grille—a sophisticated, large, blacked-out grille with a star-chain design—adds a dynamic edge, while the unique half-wrapped front bumper enhances the vehicle’s aesthetics and reinforces its sturdy SUV character. Inside, the horizontal layout and floating central console offer a sense of spaciousness and additional storage.





