A Multiplayer Cat Royale: Snaky Cat Google Play Early Access Live Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Snaky Cat Play Early Access Live Now

Meow vs Meow Battle Royale

Compete to grow the longest cat in this meow vs. meow battle royale!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 500,000 players pre-registered for Snaky Cat, a Snake-inspired multiplayer io game, Appxplore (iCandy) marks this major milestone by opening up the game for early access on Google Play.Starting September 18th, players from the following countries will be able to sink their paws into Snaky Cat's kitten vs. kitten PVP action: Canada, Argentina, Australia, Malaysia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. As only a limited number of early access player slots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, interested players are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible at .Appxplore (iCandy) showcased Snaky Cat's simple yet exciting gameplay earlier this year with the release of the game's pre-registration trailer . Players control serpentine cats within a candy-filled zone, competing to devour donuts, grow as long as possible, and slither up the leaderboards before the timer runs out.But there's a catch: you must worm your way around other kittens to avoid crashing into them and bringing your run to a premature end. On the flip side, those who make their feline foes explode into delicious treats get to lap up the spoils of battle and skyrocket through the ranks.Players who are not eligible for early access may still pre-register for Snaky Cat to receive generous rewards. To celebrate the noteworthy milestone of 500,000 pre-registrations, Appxplore (iCandy) will be giving out a Legendary Cat as well as exclusive cosmetics for Appxplore's other award-winning casual gaming titles, Crab War and Claw Stars.Get early access to Snaky Cat on Google Play now!Play here:Snaky Cat Website:Snaky Cat Socials:- END -About iCandy Interactive LimitediCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history. For more information, please visit .iCandy Group is supported by a strong network of strategic shareholders, including Animoca Brands, Fatfish Group, Baidu, Singtel, SK Square, AIS, IncubateFund, as well as several Australian and international funds.About AppxploreAppxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play's Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.Media contact: Liew Xiang Xiang, ...

Liew Xiang Xiang

Appxplore (iCandy)

+60 12-415 6788

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.