ELN Attack Derails Colombia’S Peace Talks: Petro Declares Negotiations ‘Practically’ Over

In a turn of events, Colombia's fragile peace process with the National Liberation (ELN) teeters on the brink of collapse.



President Gustavo Petro declared on September 17, 2024, that the recent ELN attack has "practically" ended peace talks.



The assault, which occurred in the border province of Arauca, left two dead and 28 injured.



This violent incident marks a significant setback for Petro's ambitious "Total Peace" policy. Petro rekindled negotiations with the EL in November 2022 to end Colombia's long-standing conflict.



The peace process has encountered numerous obstacles since its inception two years ago. The ELN, Colombia's last active guerrilla group, has a complex history of failed peace attempts.







Founded in 1964, the group has engaged in five unsuccessful negotiation since the 1980s. At its peak, the ELN boasted 5,000 fighters, but their numbers have dwindled to around 2,500 in recent years.



The attack in Arauca employed improvised explosive devices known as "tatucos," a hallmark of guerrilla warfare.



This escalation of violence comes on the heels of a bilateral ceasefire expiration in August 2024.



The ELN had also announced plans to resume kidnappings for economic gain in May of the same year.

Petro's swift and severe response to the attack has sparked debate across Colombia. Some citizens support his firm stance, while others question the future of the peace process.



The potential collapse of negotiations raises concerns about a resurgence of violence in the country.



The peace talks have involved international actors as guarantors, including Venezuela, Cuba, and Norway.



A breakdown in negotiations could have far-reaching regional implications, particularly given the ELN's presence along the Venezuelan border. The coming weeks will prove crucial in determining the fate of Colombia's peace efforts.



As Colombia grapples with this setback, the world watches closely. The dream of lasting peace in the country now hangs by a thread.



ELN Attack Derails Colombia's Peace Talks: Petro Declares Negotiations 'Practically' Over

