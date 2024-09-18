Rupali Ganguly Dodges Question About ‘Anupamaa’ Co-Star Sudhanshu Pandey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Television star Rupali Ganguly avoided answering questions about her former 'Anupamaa' co-star Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the role of Vanraj Shah in the family drama.

Rupali was asked if she misses Sudhanshu, who exited the show in August. The dodged the question and walked out of the camera frame without answering the question.

In August, Sudhanshu in an Instagram live announced his exit. He was heard saying that he is“now not a part of 'Anupamaa' show and that he is not playing Vanraj Shah.

“I apologise for taking this sudden decision.”

After there were rumours about Rupali being responsible for Sudhanshu's exit, on September 1, the actor cleared the air that nobody is responsible for his exit and that it is his decision to move on in his career.

“No one is responsible for this, and no one can be responsible, perhaps no one has the power to be responsible for firing an actor like me. I don't think it is fair to hold someone responsible,” he had said.

Asked how it feels when the nation cries when she cries in the show, Rupali said:“This is all because of God.”

Talking about the time when her character died, she said:“Some people had anxiety and were admitted to its god's blessings, Rajan sir and the writers... I am just a puppet. Thank you for so much love and I will work hard and try my best to not lose out on so much love.”

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.