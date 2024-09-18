عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Kindergarten Students Kick Off 2024-2025 Educational Journey


9/18/2024 3:05:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Muneera Al-Rabia
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kindergarten students started their first day of the academic year 2024-25 on Wednesday, with enthusiasm and keenness.
The pupils began their educational journey with eagerness as their parents accompanying them to their classes, meeting their classmates and teacher. (end)
mar





MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108686165


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search