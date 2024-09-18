Kuwait's Kindergarten Students Kick Off 2024-2025 Educational Journey

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Muneera Al-Rabia KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Kindergarten students started their first day of the academic year 2024-25 on Wednesday, with enthusiasm and keenness. The pupils began their educational journey with eagerness as their parents accompanying them to their classes, meeting their classmates and teacher. (end) mar

