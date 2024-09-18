IBPC, Embassy Of India Host FIEO To Discuss Growth Opportunities In Food And Agriculture Business

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC QATAR) and The Embassy of India recently organised a Buyer Seller Meet between members of The Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), an apex trade body set up by the of Commerce and Industry, Govt of India, and Qatari buyers, at the Crowne Plaza Doha.

The event facilitated discussions, potential collaborations and mutual growth opportunities in the Food and Agri business.

HE Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, spoke at the inauguration about the pivotal role of FIEO in promoting trade, investments, and collaborations between India and the World.

Prashant Seth, Dy. Dir. General FIEO, led a delegation of 30 exporters from India's Food and Agri sector, showing keen interest in exploring business opportunities and forging strong partnerships with Qatari companies.

Sandeep Kumar (Dy. Chief of Mission - Embassy of India & IBPC Coordinating Officer) and IBPC President Jaffer Us Sadik welcomed the FIEO

delegation as well as the Qatari Retailers and Food Processors. IBPC Vice President Abdul Sathar emceed the Event.