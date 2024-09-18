QF's Earthna Hosts Ninth Edition Of Qatar Sustainability Week From Sept 28 To Oct 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2024, one of the country's largest community-focused initiatives, will return for the ninth time, led by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the of Environment and Climate Change.

Scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 5, QSW 2024 aims to encourage Qatar's community, government, NGOs, and private sector entities to take part in various sustainability-focused activities, events, and projects.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, highlighted the significance of QSW 2024, pointing out the crucial role Qatar Sustainability Week plays in driving the national sustainability agenda, as the event supports the country's ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness and action at the grassroots level.

The Minister also expressed that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's (MECC) looks forward to partnering with Earthna and many other public and private sector organizations to make QSW 2024 a resounding success.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, reaffirmed Earthna's dedication to sustainable progress, emphasizing the substantial influence local initiatives can have on both individuals and the environment. He underscored the inclusive nature of QSW 2024, stating,“Through Qatar Sustainability Week 2024, we aim not only to make a tangible difference to Qatar's environment, but also to foster a collective culture of responsible behaviour.”

He added:“Last year's event was the biggest yet, with over 470 events and 200,000 participants, and we hope that QSW 2024 will build on this, driving positive change for generations to come.”

The week will see the 4th edition of Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change which will be held on 1st and 2nd of October.

This year, QSW looks forward to welcoming a number of strategic partners including Ministry of Sports and Youth, Kahrama's Tarsheed, Ashghal, Qatar Museums, Msheireb Properties, The British Council, Snoonu, Seashore, Doha Festival City, Al Meera, LuLu Hypermarket, Microsoft, Qatar Primary Materials Company and Agrico.