Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Namibia's Minister Of Defence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah met Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of Namibia H E Frans Kapofi and the accompanying delegation, who are visiting the country. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were accorded an official reception ceremony on the occasion. The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, as well as bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Joint Special Forces H E Staff Major General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah and Deputy Commander of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces H E Major General (Navy) Abdullah Ali Al Mazrouei, along with a lineup of senior officials and officers from both sides.