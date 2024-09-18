Carbon Dioxide Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow 148.2 Billion By 2032 Growing At A CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The shift towards cleaner sources creates opportunities for carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, which can capture CO2 emissions.

WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The carbon dioxide was valued for $79.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $148.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032."Carbon Dioxide Market by Form (Solid, Liquid, and Gas), and Application (Food and Beverages, Medical, Fire Fighting, Agriculture, Metal Fabrication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" highlights key insights into the global carbon dioxide market.Access Full Summary @The global carbon dioxide market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growth in demand for carbon dioxide from the food and beverage industry where carbon dioxide can be used as a natural preservative to inhibit the development of bacteria and other microbes. Carbon dioxide generates an atmosphere that is unfavorable to many species of bacteria that require oxygen to survive. However, adverse impacts of carbon dioxide on humans and environment hinder the market growth. Moreover, surge in carbon recycling for renewable materials and energy supply offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the carbon dioxide market.Market Overview:Market Size:2020: $79.0 billion2032 (Estimated): $148.2 billionCAGR (2023-2032): 5.8%Pages: 225Key Growth Factors:Demand in Food & Beverage Industry: Carbon dioxide is used as a preservative to inhibit microbial growth and is essential for carbonating beverages like soda, beer, and sparkling water in Healthcare: Liquid carbon dioxide is used in cryosurgery for freezing abnormal tissues.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Opportunities:Growth in carbon recycling for renewable materials and energy supply offers significant expansion potential.Challenges:Negative environmental and health impacts of carbon dioxide limit market growth.Segment Highlights:By Form:Gas Segment: Largest market share in 2020, driven by its use in beverages.Liquid Segment: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3%, with applications in cryosurgery.By Application:Food & Beverages Segment: Dominates with the highest market share in 2020. CO2 is critical for carbonating beverages and extracting essential oils.Medical Segment: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, with applications in medical imaging (e.g., angiography).Procure Complete Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific: Dominates with the highest market share, driven by high CO2 emissions from coal-based electricity generation in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region is also growing at the fastest CAGR of 6.1%. Asia-Pacific held the highest market share and fastest-growing region accounting for more than one third of the market share growing with the CAGR of 6.1% in 2020, as many Asia-Pacific countries heavily rely on coal for electricity generation, which is a significant source of CO2 emissions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are among the top coal consumers globally, contributing to high CO2 emissions from power plants.Key Market Players:ACAIL GÁSBuzwair Industrial Gases FactoriesGulf CryoLinde PLCMesser GroupSOL GroupAir Liquide, among others.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global heat pump market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

