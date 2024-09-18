(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of Europe's largest port-infrastructure companies implements Aino Health's SaaS-solution for 850 employees, to be socially sustainable and to strengthen their position as a productive, attractive and future-proof employer.

One of Europe's largest port-infrastructure companies has chosen to implement Aino Health's SaaS-solution Manager. The agreement includes a total of 850 new subscriptions. The implementation of Aino has been initiated from the ambition to digitize all work ability related efforts, to reduce sickness absence and to gather all occupational health care providers in one system.

”Logistics is more than ships, trucks and big machines, it's also about all the great people getting the job done. We are excited to see another leading logistics company choosing our platform to build a happier, healthier, stronger and more productive team”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see:

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. If you would like to know more about Aino please contact Ivar Forstadius, Head of Public Affairs at Aino at ... or +46708883970.