Acquaint Softtech Helped Real School Build A Digital Learning Solution

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In an era where educational (EdTech) is reshaping how students engage with learning, Real School faced unique challenges in delivering a streamlined and immersive experience. Partnering with Acquaint Softtech, an leader in custom software development, the school has successfully overcome these challenges. Their decision to hire remote developers played a crucial role transforming its into a seamless, interactive educational hub.



The Edutech Challenge



In recent years, the Edutech sector has seen rapid growth, driven by the global shift toward online education. However, with this growth comes a unique set of challenges. RealSchool is an eLearning portal in Singapore offering a wide range of courses. It allows both students and teachers to register and maintain their profile. Students can manage their courses while teachers can manage the study material. It offers a wide range of features for both, including integrating Zoom for video conferencing during a class.



Real School's existing platform faced issues with scalability and user engagement, as well as technical challenges such as handling real-time interactions during online classes and assessments. The platform needed to upgrade its infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of students, teachers, and administrators. Understanding Real School's pressing issues, Acquaint Softtech employed a strategic approach that targeted the core of the platform's problems.



As Real School continues to thrive, Acquaint Softtech remains committed to advancing the frontiers of edutech. We are ensuring that the educational journey for students is enriched, engaging, and effective. Their work with Real School is just the beginning of a broader mission to empower educators and learners with the tools they need to succeed in a digital world.



About Acquaint Softtech



Acquaint Softtech is a leading provider of software development outsourcing and IT staff augmentation services, specializing in technologies such as Laravel, MEAN stack, and MERN stack. With a team of expert developers and a track record of delivering cost-effective solutions, Acquaint Softtech helps businesses across various industries streamline their operations and improve their digital platforms. Acquaint Softtech offers tailored solutions that drive growth and innovation from startups to established enterprises.



