AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza Enhances System To Provide Rapid Diagnosis And Peace Of Mind With Remote Robots Starting September 2024

- New System Integrates AI and Home Healthcare Launched in July 2024 -

AI Plus Tamaplaza,

based in Aoba-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, operating under Kouetsukai Medical Corporation, has announced a new medical system integrating AI and home healthcare, aiming to reduce patient waiting times and provide rapid diagnosis and treatment. Starting in September, the new system includes remote-controlled robots for involving multiple doctors, further enhancing the system.

Medical Facility Capable of Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis with AI Technology

AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza has introduced AI technology to major medical equipment such as upper and lower endoscopy, chest X-ray, CT scanners, and ultrasound. The adoption of AI technology enables rapid diagnosis. Additionally, its clinic is equipped with extensive facilities to handle comprehensive medical check-ups, including respiratory function tests as well as vision and hearing tests. AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza is prepared to assist patients who are unsure which department to visit, positioning itself as a new type of comprehensive clinic between a general hospital and a regular clinic. This setup allows it to provide rapid and accurate diagnosis for outpatients, medical check-ups, and health screenings, establishing a system where treatment steps can be taken without waiting, which has been well-received by many. This technology is also applicable to solving issues in home healthcare.

New Features

- Rapid diagnosis and treatment utilizing AI technology

- New medical system positioned between general hospitals and clinics

- Flexible response in collaboration with home healthcare

Current Situation and Social Issues

Patients with multiple illnesses spend a lot of time visiting numerous clinics. On the other hand, waiting times at general hospitals are very long, and some elderly patients avoid consultations due to the waiting time, resulting in delayed treatment. In Japan, where population aging is advancing, rapid diagnosis and treatment are required, and improving the medical system is an urgent issue.

Services That Can Solve These Issues

AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza, in cooperation with Medical Clinic Azamino, which focuses on home healthcare, provides imaging diagnostics such as CT scans without waiting time for home healthcare patients who do not require hospitalization and can move with the assistance of a care taxi or family members. This allows patients to receive specialized diagnosis and treatment promptly while receiving home healthcare.

Reason for Linking AI Technology with Home Healthcare: Waiting Time Is Major Burden for Elderly and Home Patients

To enable home healthcare patients to receive rapid diagnosis and treatment, AI technology has been introduced. In the conventional medical system, patients often spend a lot of time visiting multiple clinics, which is a significant burden, especially for the elderly and severely ill patients. AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza has introduced a new medical system that provides rapid diagnosis and treatment utilizing AI technology to solve this problem. Additionally, rapid response is also possible for home healthcare patients as it cooperates with Medical Clinic Azamino focused on such care. This allows patients to receive specialized diagnosis and treatment promptly while receiving home healthcare. In particular, providing imaging diagnostics such as CT scans without waiting time reduces the burden on patients and enables rapid treatment.

Evidence, Achievements, and Voices of Patients and Their Families

Since July this year, AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza has been providing medical care that integrates home healthcare and AI imaging diagnostics, which has been well-received by many patients and their families. Especially for home patients, waiting time often leads to fatigue. So, rapid response is required. Patients and their families have expressed that "waiting times have shortened, and consultations proceed smoothly" and "home healthcare has become more reassuring."

Future Vision and Strategy

As this type of medical system is required by the times and society, AI Plus Clinic Tamaplaza will continue to utilize AI technology to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, it aims to expand its services to a wider area, providing high-quality medical care to more patients. It will also establish a system that maximizes the use of AI technology through the education and training of medical staff, providing more advanced medical services.

