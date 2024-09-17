‘Get It Right, Make It Safe!: WHO Highlights Safe Diagnosis During Global Campaign For Patient Safety

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – Recognizing the urgent need for a broad-based effort globally to reduce errors in medical diagnosis, the World Organization (WHO) is calling on all stakeholders to“Get it right, make it safe!” as part of the World Patient Safety Day campaign on 17 September.

The theme 'improving diagnosis for patient safety' was selected in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders – from patients to policy-makers – to highlight how everyone has a vital role to play in reducing the risks and impact of errors in diagnosis.

“The right diagnosis, at the right time, is the basis of safe and effective health care. By contrast, diagnostic errors can lead to serious harm, and even death,” said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Reducing this risk takes collaboration between health workers and managers, policymakers and regulators, civil society and the private sector, and importantly, patients and their families.”

Each year, diagnostic errors account for an estimated 16 percent of preventable harm in health care, with tremendous human and economic consequences. Data suggest that most adults will experience at least one diagnostic error in their lifetime, which can result in prolonged ill health, increased health care costs, or even preventable death.

Diagnostic error is when a diagnosis is delayed, incorrect, missed, or miscommunicated and can occur at any stage of a patient's journey. Targeted interventions by policy-makers, health care leaders, health workers, medical product regulators and manufacturers, with the active engagement of patients, their families and civil society can help reduce the risk of error.

Policy-makers should ensure appropriate national guidelines, protocols and regulations exist and are implemented, and necessary budget and resources are allocated. Health facility and programme managers should create safe and conducive working environments, promote continuous improvement, and ensure adequate systems, standards and processes are in place. Health facility and programme managers should also ensure that diagnostic tools and technologies are well-maintained, sharing user feedback with the manufacturer quickly to improve systems.

At the individual level, patients and their families should proactively participate in the diagnostic process by sharing their symptoms and full medical history, asking questions, raising concerns and following up on test results. Health workers should actively engage their patients while integrating excellence into every stage of the diagnostic process.

WHO is developing a model to support the implementation of diagnostic safety interventions. On 10–12 September the WHO-convened World Patient Safety 2024 Global Consultation brought together patients, patient advocates, health workers, health care facility managers, policy-makers, diagnostic safety experts, and academic and research institutions to provide input on the implementation model. Participants also discussed the progress and challenges in implementing the Global Patient Safety Action Plan (GPSAP) 2021–2030.

The GPSAP serves as an action framework for stakeholders to work towards the goal of safe and high-quality health care for all patients. The recently published Global Patient Safety Report 2024 highlighted progress made by many countries towards the GPSAP goals, but also underscored the huge scope for further improvement. The implementation model for improving diagnostic safety will be released in 2025 as one of the range of WHO tools and practical resources to help stakeholders drive progress towards the goals set in the GPSAP.

The post 'Get it right, make it safe!: WHO highlights safe diagnosis during global campaign for patient safety appeared first on Caribbean News Global .