Georgia’S Parliament Approves Controversial LGBTQ+ Rights Restriction Bill

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 17, 2024, Georgia's parliament passed a contentious law that significantly curtails LGBTQ+ rights in the country.



The ruling Georgian Dream Party spearheaded the legislation, titled "On Family Values and Protection of Minors." This new law grants authorities the power to prohibit Pride events and public displays of LGBTQ+ symbols.



The bill's passage has sparked concern among human rights organizations and the European Union. Critics argue that this move aligns Georgia more closely with Russia's stance on LGBTQ+ issues.



The legislation reaffirms the existing ban on same-sex marriage and introduces restrictions on gender reassignment procedures.



Tamara Jakeli, director of Tbilisi Pride, expressed deep concern about the law's impact. She fears that her organization may have to cease operations due to the new restrictions.







The bill's approval comes just weeks before Georgia 's parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 26. President Salome Zourabichvili has signaled her intention to veto the bill.



However, the ruling party possesses enough parliamentary seats to override her decision. This development follows the recent passage of a controversial "foreign agents" law that critics labeled as authoritarian.

Georgia's LGBTQ+ Rights Struggle and EU Aspirations

Georgia's aspirations for European Union membership may face challenges due to these legislative actions. The EU has warned that such laws could jeopardize Georgia's accession process.



This situation highlights the ongoing tension between Georgia's EU ambitions and its domestic political landscape. The Orthodox Church wields significant influence in Georgia, where traditional values remain strong.



Public opinion largely opposes same-sex relationships, and the Constitution explicitly prohibits same-sex marriage.



Recent years have seen violent attacks on Pride parade participants by anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrators. As Georgia approaches its parliamentary elections, the LGBTQ+ rights issue has gained prominence.



The Georgian Dream Party has campaigned vigorously against LGBTQ+ rights in its bid for a fourth term. This strategy appears to resonate with a significant portion of the electorate.



The international community watches closely as Georgia navigates this complex political terrain. The country's path forward will likely involve balancing its traditional values with its aspirations for closer ties to Western Europe.



This legislative development marks a significant moment in Georgia's ongoing struggle with LGBTQ+ rights and its broader geopolitical positioning.

