Arab League Chief Lebanon Blasts Deadly Israeli Cyberattack On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abol-Gheit condemned on Tuesday in strong terms the Israeli cyberattack that resulted in the blowing up of thousands of pager devices and left scores of casualties in Lebanon.

"The cyberattack is a serious escalation of hostility against Lebanon and the Lebanese people," Abol-Gheit said in a press release on Tuesday.

"It coincides with reckless threats by Israeli leaders to expand the scope of war against south Lebanon, which could trigger an all-out regional conflict, Abol-Gheit warned.

He expressed the League's full support to Lebanon in the face of the flagrant transgression on its sovereignty and security.

The League chief urged the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibility for halting the repeated Israeli threats which put in peril the regional security and stability.

At least nine people, including a female child, were killed and nearly 2,800 others wounded in the rare and mysterious cyberattack, according to earlier statement by Lebanese Minister of Health Dr. Firas Abiad. (end)

mfm







MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108685211