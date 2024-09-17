Canada Hits 2% Inflation Target: A Turning Point In Economic Policy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August 2024, Canada reached a significant economic milestone. The annual inflation rate dropped to 2%, meeting the of Canada's target for the first time in over three years.



This development marked a pivotal moment in the country's battle against rising prices. The journey began in early 2022 when inflation started climbing rapidly.



The Bank of Canada responded with a series of interest rate hikes to cool the economy. As inflation moderated, the central bank adjusted its approach, cutting its key interest rate from 5% to 4.25% in recent months.



The August inflation figure surprised economists who had predicted 2.1%. A 5.1% drop in gasoline prices played a significant role, marking the first August decrease since 1971.



Other factors painted a complex picture. Grocery prices rose by 2.4% year-over-year, while housing costs continued to exert upward pressure on the consumer price index.







The Bank of Canada 's preferred core inflation measures also declined, reaching their lowest levels in 40 months. This trend provided further evidence of easing inflationary pressures across the broader economy.



Looking ahead, economists speculate about future interest rate movements. Some predict up to 200 basis points of cuts by mid-2025, while others forecast a more gradual reduction to 3%.



This inflation milestone carries significant implications for various sectors. Businesses may find it easier to plan and invest, while consumers could benefit from improved purchasing power.



The housing market may also experience shifts as mortgage rates potentially decline. Canada's achievement demonstrates the country's economic resilience and the effectiveness of well-calibrated monetary policy.



As Canada moves forward, policymakers will continue to monitor economic indicators closely, aiming to maintain a balance between price stability and economic growth.

