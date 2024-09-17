Tempo Communications Named Platinum Award Honoree By CI&M

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tempo Communications Fiber Trainer provides the required for conducting hands-on fiber experiments.

Tempo Communications receives the Cable Installation and Maintenance Platinum Innovators Award for its custom-designed, proprietary Fiber Trainer.

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo® Communications, a leading of tools and test equipment for the industry, announced today that its Fiber Trainer was recognized among the best by the 2024 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards.An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Tempo Communications as a Platinum honoree.“On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Tempo Communications on their Platinum-level honoree status,” said Cabling Installation & Maintenance Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin.“This competitive program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry.”The Fiber Trainer features a suite of loss events designed to replicate real-world scenarios, including faulty connectors, Macrobends, and damaged fiber optic cables. Central to its design is a 1km fiber link, strategically integrated to offer students a typical fiber link with a fault positioned midway.This unique setup empowers technicians to utilize the Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR), to test and evaluate the 1km link.The Fiber Trainer is also equipped with two fiber spools, providing ample fiber for fusion splicing exercises. The connectors on the ends of the fiber spools offer convenient connections for loss testing, enabling students to accurately measure and validate fusion splice loss.The Fiber Trainer stands as a testament to Tempo® Communications' dedication to fostering excellence in telecom technician education, marking a significant milestone in the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and industry leadership.For more information, please visit /products/fiber-trainer/ or call 800-642-2155.About Tempo CommunicationsTempo Communications, Inc. offers a complete line of reliable, industry-leading test and measurement solutions to address all stages of network deployment, enabling the development, installation, and maintenance of xDSL, Fiber, Cable, Ethernet, and Irrigation networks. The Tempo Communications North American headquarters remains in Vista, CA, with Global headquarters in Australia and Cwmbran, UK.About Cabling Installation & MaintenanceFor 31 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation, and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data center, and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system-design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks' optimum long-term performance.

