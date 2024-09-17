Ad Astra Technology Summit Announces Groundbreaking Sessions For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FlagshipKansas is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas. (PRNewsfoto/FlagshipKansas)

Empowering Kansas Tech with Expert Panels, Keynotes, and Interactive Experiences

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Ad Astra Technology Summit is back for 2024, bringing together innovators, educators, and technology enthusiasts from across Kansas and beyond. This year's event, held at the Hyatt Regency on October 2 in Wichita, Kan., features a stellar lineup of sessions focused on cutting-edge topics on the future of technology, business, and tech education.

Attendees can look forward to diverse and insightful sessions, ranging from broadband infrastructure development to artificial intelligence, tech hiring trends, and more. Here are some highlights:



Empowering Digital Transformation: Building World-Class Broadband Infrastructure in Kansas

Discover how Kansas is leading the way in digital infrastructure with insights into state-wide broadband development and its transformative impact on local communities.

Future Careers Unveiled

A forward-looking panel that will explore how technological advancements are shaping future career opportunities in Kansas and beyond.

AI Gets It – Do You?

This session dives into the practical applications of artificial intelligence, breaking down its potential for everyday use and business innovation.

Moderated Chat with Bill Nye

Don't miss this exclusive fireside chat with renowned science communicator Bill Nye, discussing his vision for technology's role in education and emerging tech like AI.

Navigating Tech Industry Credentials for Better Opportunities

A session dedicated to demystifying tech certifications and credentials, helping attendees enhance their career prospects in a rapidly changing industry.

Women, Psychology, and the Technology Workforce: Bridging the Gap

An empowering discussion on the unique challenges and opportunities for women in the tech sector, focusing on workplace psychology and inclusivity.

Speed Mentoring: Swift Sessions for Startup Success

Entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders can connect with industry experts in rapid mentoring sessions designed to accelerate startup growth. Use Theories of the Universe to Create Gaming Programs for Learning STEM Concepts

A unique opportunity for educators and developers to explore how gaming can be used to teach STEM concepts, guided by theories of the universe.

Other notable sessions include Forecasting the Future of Tech Hiring: 2025 and Beyond , Startups and AI: Game Changed or Just Another Tool?, and Unlocking the Secrets of the Stars: Exploring Astrophysics & Computational Thinking Through Spectroscopy .

The event will also feature the prestigious Ad Astra Tech Awards , recognizing leaders in Kansas' tech industry. The State of Kansas Tech and closing Session with Justin Herman VP, and CIO of Panasonic Energy North America promise to deliver inspiration and insights on the future of Kansas Tech.

For a full list of sessions and details on how to attend, visit adastrasummit/sessions-2024 .

SOURCE FlagshipKansas

