Ukraine May Start Biomethane Exports This November Expert's Opinion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November 2024, Ukraine may start the export of biomethane towards Europe, after sufficient are accumulated in storage facilities and personnel is trained properly.

The relevant statement was made by Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Board Chairman Georgii Geletukha in a commentary to Ukrinform.

According to Geletukha, there are seven biomethane in Ukraine, which are expected to start operation before late 2024. Two of them produce liquefied biomethane and do not require connection to the transmission system.

“Five plants will be connected to the gas networks: one – to Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU), and four – to the distribution networks. As far as I know, two of those plants that will be connected to the distribution networks are the most prepared,” Geletukha told, adding that these enterprises had already signed connection contracts.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that the law providing opportunities for biomethane exports stipulates that biomethane should be first pumped into gas storage facilities for a month. For this purpose, biomethane producers must learn to work with the GTSOU platform, as well as study the gas market mechanisms for the export itself.

“I think it will take some time. After that, biomethane producers will be pumping gas for a month. In November, I think, some of them will already accumulate a batch of biomethane and will be ready to export it,” Geletukha noted.

According to his estimates, seven biomethane plants, which are expected to start operation in Ukraine, can produce 111 million cubic meters of gas per annum. The two plants that are most ready to start operation can produce a total of 6 million cubic meters of biomethane annually.

The expert mentioned that it is too early to make predictions for 2025 regarding the development of biomethane production, because potential investors will be waiting for the first results of biomethane exports.

A reminder that, according to Ukraine's think tank DiXi Group, a total of 21.8 billion cubic meters of biogas and/or biomethane can be produced in Ukraine annually.

On March 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the second reading draft bill No. 9456 'On the Customs Control and Customs Clearance of Biomethane Transported through Pipelines via the Customs Border of Ukraine'.

In early September 2024, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry published an order, which determines the procedure for the customs clearance of biomethane, unblocking the export of biomethane.

Photo: depositphotos