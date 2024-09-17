عربي


Denmark Allocates Another €44 Million Aid Package To Mykolaiv Region

9/17/2024 3:12:33 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Partnership between Mykolaiv region and Denmark, a new aid package worth €
44 million was approved.

Chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Denmark allocates a new aid package to Mykolaiv region worth €
44
million," Kim wrote.

He noted that today, on September 17, a meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Partnership between Mykolaiv region and Denmark was held, at which the fourth and fifth aid packages were approved, a large part of which is aimed at the energy sector.

Read also: Five architectural monuments to be rebuilt in Odesa wit h Italian funds

According to the regional chief, together with Denmark, they approved a program to support Ukraine totaling €
64 million, of which €
44 million – for Mykolaiv region.

Kim stressed that all the funds will be under constant monitoring by anti-corruption organizations.

As Ukrinform reported, in June the Kingdom of Denmark allocated another €33.5 million aid package to Mykolaiv for educational programs and infrastructure restoration.

MENAFN17092024000193011044ID1108684561


UkrinForm

