Denmark Allocates Another €44 Million Aid Package To Mykolaiv Region
9/17/2024 3:12:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Partnership between Mykolaiv region and Denmark, a new aid package worth €
44 million was approved.
Chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Denmark allocates a new aid package to Mykolaiv region worth €
44
million," Kim wrote.
He noted that today, on September 17, a meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Partnership between Mykolaiv region and Denmark was held, at which the fourth and fifth aid packages were approved, a large part of which is aimed at the energy sector.
According to the regional chief, together with Denmark, they approved a program to support Ukraine totaling €
64 million, of which €
44 million – for Mykolaiv region.
Kim stressed that all the funds will be under constant monitoring by anti-corruption organizations.
As Ukrinform reported, in June the Kingdom of Denmark allocated another €33.5 million aid package to Mykolaiv for educational programs and infrastructure restoration.
