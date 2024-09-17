Ukraine Has Clear Understanding Of Steps To Increase F-16 Fleet - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities have a clear understanding of steps that need to be taken to increase Ukraine's existing fleet of F-16 fighter jets and speed up pilot training.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"I held a meeting on our F-16 fleet. Together with the Air Force Command. There is a clear vision of the steps – how to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up our pilot training. All the tasks for the Air Force of Ukraine and the of Defense of Ukraine have been defined," emphasized Zelensky.

: Together with command, we have developed military package of Victory Pla

The president added that, together with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, he heard new strategies for the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and Ministry of Veterans Affairs. Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba and Minister Kalmykova reported alongside their teams.

"The strategies are ambitious, but the most important thing is that people really feel the results of the work of the Ministries and the Government in general," Zelensky noted.

The president added that he and Shmyhal had separately discussed energy and other key issues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that by the end of this year, Ukraine will have received another batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark.

Photo: Office of the President