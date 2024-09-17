(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

**New Release: ASC Playbook - "A Guide to Getting It Right the First Time" Now Available on Amazon**

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare veteran Thomas F. Meagher, RN, MSN, is proud to announce the release of his latest book, *ASC Playbook: A Guide to Getting It Right the First Time*, now available on Amazon.

This comprehensive guide offers invaluable insights for leaders in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) seeking to optimize operations and deliver top-tier patient care.

With over 47 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Tom Meagher has served in various staff and administrative roles across both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, hospitals, and ASCs.

As a multi-published author and seasoned educator, Tom has taught more than twenty-two graduate and undergraduate nursing courses across four universities. He founded ASC Consulting Solutions in Las Vegas, NV, to provide independent, strategic direction to ASCs across the country.

"Healthcare leaders need practical tools to navigate the complexities of running an ASC," says Meagher. "This playbook is designed to help leaders build on success or find a new course toward delivering the best possible care." His passion for shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals shines throughout this work.

*ASC Playbook* also features the expertise of two distinguished contributors:

- **Dawn Ruiz, MSN, RN, CPHQ, HACP**

Dawn brings over 30 years of experience as a Registered Nurse, with a focus on healthcare quality and patient safety. A Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, she currently serves as Vice-President of Quality and Risk Management at a Nashville-based facility. Her background includes leadership roles in national healthcare companies, where she spearheaded the development and safety of surgery centers and specialty hospitals across the U.S.

- **Deborah L. Mack, RN, BSN, CAIP**

Deborah has been a vital part of the ASC industry since 1993, holding executive roles including Administrator and Vice President of Operations. She now offers healthcare consulting and project management services for ASC construction and renovation projects nationwide. Deborah is also an expert in CMS and accreditation survey readiness and has a longstanding leadership presence in infection prevention. Her goal is to prepare the next generation to deliver high-quality care for years to come.

Together, these healthcare leaders offer readers an essential toolkit for navigating the unique challenges faced by ASCs, with a focus on strategic planning, quality improvement, and leadership development.

*ASC Playbook: A Guide to Getting It Right the First Time* is available for purchase on Amazon.

### About the Author:

**Thomas F. Meagher, RN, MSN**, is a healthcare consultant and founder of ASC Consulting Solutions, providing strategic guidance to ASCs nationwide. With over four decades of healthcare experience, he is passionate about mentoring the next generation of healthcare leaders and ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

