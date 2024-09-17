Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Preparations For BRICS Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, and a ministerial meeting of the association's countries in New York later this month.





Lavrov congratulated Abdelatty on his recent appointment as Egypt's foreign minister, stating,“I am sure that with your help we will be able to ensure the continuity of Russian-Egyptian relations in accordance with the reached agreements.”





During a press following the meeting, Lavrov said the ministers discussed preparations for both the BRICS summit in Kazan and a ministerial meeting of the association's member states on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in late September. Lavrov highlighted that Russia and Egypt are aligned in their view that Egypt's accession to BRICS has spurred the development of bilateral partnerships, TV BRICS reported .





“The settlement platforms developed within the framework of the group are attracting more and more countries,” Lavrov added.





Abdelatty also mentioned that Egypt expects Lavrov's participation in a ministerial meeting on countering terrorism on the sidelines of the UNGA on 27 September. He invited his Russian counterpart to visit Cairo.





On 16 September, Abdelatty met with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov. During their discussions , Abdelatty emphasized the need to deepen economic cooperation between Russia and Egypt.





“We need to work on strengthening trade and investment relations between our countries in a number of sectors, as well as to promote the increase of Egyptian exports to Russian markets,” he said.





Previously, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko stated that Egypt is a significant partner for Russia and acts as a bridge in dialogue with other African nations. He also stressed that under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's leadership, the two countries have entered a new era of cooperation with the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect in 2021.