Public Enterprises Minister Reviews Investment Opportunities At Metallurgical Holding, Private Sector Partnerships

Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, Mohamed Shimi, has met with Mohamed El-Saadawy, Managing Director of the Metallurgical Industries Holding Company, and CEOs of affiliated companies. The meeting was part of the regular follow-up sessions to review the work progess across the ministry's subsidiaries.

During the meeting, they reviewed monthly performance indicators, available opportunities, the status of partnerships with the private sector, and ongoing projects within Metallurgical Holding. Key projects discussed included the expansion of production capacity at the Nag Hammadi Aluminum Complex to meet local market demand and increase exports, the solar power station project to supply the factory with clean energy, and plans to add new products like aluminum foil. Updates on the automotive industry were also discussed, specifically efforts to revive Al-Nasr Automotive Company, including rehabilitating infrastructure and ongoing negotiations with potential partners.

Other topics covered included the new foundry project at Delta Steel, which is set to start operations soon, as well as mining projects aimed at maximizing the value of raw materials and natural resources.

Shimi emphasized that supporting national industries, increasing production and employment rates, and optimizing asset utilization are top priorities for the ministry. He instructed companies to operate at full capacity, increase the local content in industrial inputs, and enhance the value-added from raw materials and natural resources. He also stressed the importance of introducing new industries, adhering to project timelines, and strengthening collaboration with the private sector, in line with the State Ownership Policy Document.