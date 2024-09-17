7TH Edition Doha Women Forum Focuses On Investment And Inclusion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Women Forum, a leading for women's empowerment across diverse professional fields, announces its 7th edition on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa. This year's theme, "Invest in Women: The Path for Peace, Security, and Inclusion," underscores the critical role women play in building a stronger global community.

Amplifying Female Voices, Fueling Change

The Doha Women Forum is an annual multi-platform event featuring leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators who are driving positive change. Founder Conchita Ponce emphasizes the forum's mission: "We are thrilled to create a platform for women to amplify their voices and fuel their passions. This year's theme highlights the immense impact of investing in women, and we look forward to fostering meaningful conversations that drive change for future generations."

Investing in Women: Beyond Resources

Ponce continues, "Investing in women goes beyond money and resources. It's about believing in their potential. By empowering them, we unlock their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This investment in human capital strengthens our communities, economies, and the world as a whole."

A Multifaceted Experience

The Doha Women Forum offers a unique blend of cultural experiences, networking opportunities, and thought-provoking discussions. The program includes: A fashion showcase by Instituto Di Moda Burgo, Qatar, and a networking reception to foster connections.

Panel Discussions Explore Critical Issues

Panel discussions will be a highlight of the forum, covering a wide range of topics:

. Women in leadership

. Women in STEM

. Women Entrepreneurs

. Women's health and well-being

. Women as global citizens

. Women's education

. Technology's role in empowering women

These discussions will explore challenges and opportunities facing women and seek strategies for advancing their participation.

Strategic Partnerships Propel Progress

As strategic partners, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East will co-host a segment on "STEMinism: Celebrating Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math," reflecting their commitment to gender equality in STEM fields. Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, stated:“As part of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East's commitment to being an active and supportive member of the Qatari community, we are proud to contribute to local initiatives. By supporting efforts like the Doha Women Forum 2024, we not only contribute to gender equality but also strengthen Qatar's innovation ecosystem and strive to spotlight and empower women in STEM, helping to build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.”

Aamal Company, as the Diamond Partner of the Doha Women Forum, reaffirms its dedication to empowering Qatari women. Mr. Rashid Bin Ali Al-Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, emphasized, " The Doha Women Forum perfectly aligns with our commitment to empowering women in Qatar. By providing opportunities, support, and mentorship, we aim to help women unlock their full potential and contribute to the development of our nation."

Inspiring Speakers and Diverse Perspectives

The Doha Women Forum boasts an impressive lineup of 30 speakers, including:

. Dana Al Fardan, renowned Qatari composer, songwriter, and symphonic artist.

. Mr. Rashid Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company.

. Joelle Mardinian, celebrity entrepreneur.

Expert speakers include:

. Amal Ameen, Businesswoman

. Eman Al Kuwari, Director, Digital Innovation Department, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar.

. Ghanim Al Sulaiti, CEO of Enbat Holdings.

. Haitham Al Haidari, CEO of Qatar Living.

Join the Movement

The Doha Women Forum 2024 promises to be an inspiring and impactful event for women's empowerment.

For more information and registration:

. Website:

. Instagram: @dohawomenforum



