Third Wave Digital Celebrates Four-Year Partnership With Sandra Dunagan Deal Center For Early Childhood Reading

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Third Wave Digital is proud to of our continued partnership with the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Childhood Reading. For the past four years, Third Wave Digital has been honored to provide comprehensive production services for the annual Governors Summit, an event that brings together leaders and educators dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy.



This collaboration has allowed Third Wave Digital to contribute to a mission that aligns with their commitment to making a positive impact in the community. By capturing the essence of the Summit, Third Wave Digital helped amplify the voices of those working tirelessly to improve early childhood education.



Patrick Grella, Production Coordinator at Third Wave Digital, expressed his enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership. "We take immense pride in our work with the Deal Center. It's deeply fulfilling to aid their mission in promoting early childhood reading. Our video services not only document the event but also help extend its reach and impact. We are eager to continue this fruitful collaboration and keep supporting such significant causes."



This year's project included a comprehensive three-minute Summit recap video featuring custom graphics and professional voice narration, a succinct fifteen-second video tailored for social media platforms, and a series of enchanting book reading videos captured in the Summit's storybook room.

Carla Cicero

Third Wave Digital

+1 478-750-7136

email us here

Deal Center Governor's Summit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.