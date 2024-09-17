Kalomira Releases New Fun Anthem: 'Happy Birthday To You' Now Available On All Major Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Album Cover for Happy Birthday To You

Kalomira singing happy birthday to you at her husbands bday party last summer in Greece.

"Happy Birthday To You" is the perfect addition to any celebration, whether it's a birthday, name day, or any special occasion.

- Kalomira BoosalisWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International pop sensation Kalomira is thrilled to announce the release of her new single, "Happy Birthday To You." The song, now available on all major streaming platforms, brings an infectious energy perfect for celebrating birthdays, name days, or any festive occasion.Originally written for her husband's birthday last year, where many celebrities gathered in Greece for a large celebration, "Happy Birthday To You" quickly became a hit among guests. The song's catchy, upbeat vibe sparked widespread excitement, with many encouraging Kalomira to release it publicly. Now, the highly anticipated track is ready to bring joy and fun to celebrations around the world.“Happy Birthday To You is a song close to my heart,” Kalomira shared.“I wrote it to celebrate a special moment with my husband, and I'm thrilled that so many people connected with it. I hope it brings the same joy to everyone's special day!”With its lively melody and celebratory lyrics, the song captures the spirit of any occasion, making it a perfect addition to party playlists and joyous gatherings.Listen to "Happy Birthday To You" now on Spotify , Apple Music , and all major music platforms. Link Here:For more information or interview requests, please contact: Kalomira Enterprise LLCContact: Georgia Korologos Communication SpecialistEmail: ...Whats app +306945825197Website:Follow Kalomira on social media for updates:Instagram:YouTube:

Lyric Video

