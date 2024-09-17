New Waters Recovery Highlights The Critical Role Of Comprehensive Psychological Testing In Effective Addiction Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Waters Recovery & Detox North Carolina

New Waters Recovery Building

New Waters Recovery is emphasizing the crucial importance of comprehensive psychological evaluation, assessment, and testing.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Waters Recovery , a leading mental and addiction center in Raleigh, North Carolina, is emphasizing the crucial importance of comprehensive psychological evaluation, assessment, and testing as part of its commitment to providing the highest quality care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

Since its establishment in September 2022, New Waters Recovery has prioritized a holistic approach to addiction treatment, recognizing that understanding the full psychological profile of each client is essential for developing effective, personalized treatment plans. The center's in-depth psychological testing program is designed to uncover the root causes of addiction and any co-occurring mental health conditions, ensuring that every aspect of a client's well-being is addressed.

The Critical Role of Psychological Testing in Addiction Treatment

Addiction is a multifaceted disease often linked with underlying mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression, or trauma. These issues can be obscured or worsened by substance use, making it difficult to accurately diagnose and treat them without comprehensive evaluation. Psychological testing provides the clarity needed to identify these conditions and tailor treatment to meet the specific needs of each individual.

Accurate psychological assessment is essential for:

Diagnosing Co-occurring Disorders: Identifying mental health issues that may be contributing to or exacerbated by addiction.

Personalizing Treatment Plans: Developing targeted strategies that address both addiction and underlying mental health conditions.

Preventing Relapse: Reducing the risk of relapse by addressing all factors that influence a client's substance use.

The Risks of Overlooking Psychological Testing

Treating addiction without thoroughly assessing a client's mental health can lead to incomplete care. Failing to identify and treat underlying mental health conditions can result in a treatment plan that only addresses the symptoms of addiction, not its root causes. This oversight can diminish the effectiveness of treatment and increase the likelihood of relapse.

New Waters Recovery's comprehensive psychological testing program is designed to eliminate these risks by providing a detailed understanding of each client's psychological state. This allows the center to create a personalized treatment plan that supports long-term recovery and mental well-being.

A Comprehensive Assessment Process

New Waters Recovery's psychological evaluation program stands out for its thoroughness and depth. Over the course of a week, clients undergo a series of assessments that are customized to their specific needs. The process includes:

Extensive Psychiatric Evaluations: Conducted by experienced professionals to accurately diagnose any mental health conditions.

Advanced Medical Testing: Comprehensive exams to rule out or identify physical health issues that may impact mental well-being.

Psycho-Diagnostic Testing: Using state-of-the-art tools to uncover underlying psychological conditions, ensuring precise diagnosis and effective treatment.

"Understanding the full scope of a client's mental health is the key to successful treatment," added Justin McLendon, CEO. "Our comprehensive testing program ensures that no aspect of a client's well-being is overlooked, allowing us to provide the most effective and personalized care possible."

About New Waters Recovery:

New Waters Recovery is a premier mental health and addiction treatment center located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in September 2022, the center is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care that addresses the full spectrum of mental health and addiction issues. Through comprehensive psychological evaluation and holistic treatment approaches, New Waters Recovery helps clients achieve lasting recovery and mental wellness.

For more information about New Waters Recovery and its comprehensive psychological evaluation, assessment, and testing services, please visit or call (919) 897-7254.

Admission Office

New Waters Psychological Testing Raleigh North Carolina

+1 919-897-7254

