Charla Aldous And Brent Walker Named Among Top Lawyers In Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 -- Boutique personal injury law firm Aldous\Walker, LLP, is pleased to announce its name partners received multiple top-list honors in the 2024 Texas Super Lawyer guide.



Charla Aldous was ranked on Super Lawyers' list of the Top 3 attorneys in Texas, and Walker was named to the Top 100 in the state. Both received notice for their outstanding work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury cases.



"We've had an eventful and important year here at Aldous\Walker," said Ms. Aldous.

"We are thrilled to receive notice and inclusion by our peers."



Ms. Aldous's Top 3 placement marks the sixth time she has ranked among Super Lawyers' Top 10 or higher. She also ranked in the Top 100 statewide and in Dallas/Fort Worth and was included among the survey's Top 50 women attorneys. Ms. Aldous, known across the country as one of its foremost trial attorneys, has been recognized by the publication's publishers since 2003.



The 2024 edition marks Mr. Walker's 11th appearance on the Texas Super Lawyers list and third on the Top 100 list. Prior to his recognition as a Super Lawyer, Mr. Walker was a repeat honoree on the publication's up-and-coming "Rising Stars" list.



Attorneys chosen for Texas Super Lawyers represent the top 5% of attorneys in the state, and the Top 3 and Top 100 lists represent an additional level of achievement. Attorneys already selected as Super Lawyers are evaluated based on 12 indicators of peer recognition, and those with the highest scores are placed on the prestigious lists.



In addition, Ms. Aldous received the second-highest number of votes among all those cast by lawyers in Texas as part of the Super Lawyers Selection process.



Known for championing the underdog, the firm recently secured a $71.95 million verdict in a case involving an industrial accident that resulted in the death of a father of four. During the trial, the Aldous\Walker trial team demonstrated to the jury that Walker Engineering attempted to shift liability to its smaller subsidiary, Walker Industrial. The jury's verdict exceeded the company's original $1.25 million settlement offer.



The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at



