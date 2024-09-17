Mark Cuban Foundation And Corteva Bring Free AI Bootcamp To Indianapolis Teens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Corteva in Indianapolis. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.



The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Corteva is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Indianapolis. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder.“While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Corteva, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place in Indianapolis on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by Corteva, a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges.

Corteva is one of more than 25 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S., and the only company selected to host in the state of Indiana.

“We leverage AI throughout our pipeline of innovation to deliver leading seed and crop protection products to farmers worldwide,” said Brian Lutz, VP of Agricultural Solutions at Corteva.“We are excited to collaborate with the Mark Cuban Foundation for the second consecutive year to help students gain experience with AI, and to understand the remarkable capabilities of this technology.”

About Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program atText> .

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at Text> .