NOVA Medical Products Launches Test Drive Center Program To Help Retailers Destigmatize Mobility Products Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOVA Medical Products Logo

The Adapt2It storefront in Laguna Woods.

A NOVA Express Rollator in blue.

A NOVA petite rollator in pink.

NOVA CEO Sue Chen (Center) with Leslie Gibola (Left) and Butch Gibola (Right), co-owners of Adapt2It.

The leading medical equipment and mobility retailer aims to support the growing senior community and those who serve them with education on mobility products.

- Sue Chen, NOVA CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NOVA Medical Products , a Los Angeles, California leading provider of innovative home medical equipment and mobility aids, today announced the launch of its new NOVA Test Drive Center Certification, designed to empower independent pharmacies and HME retailers to increase retail traffic and drive sales of NOVA rollator walkers.“Many people are skeptical or even fearful of using a walker. We believe that providing customers with the opportunity to personally experience the life-changing benefits of our rollators is crucial in empowering them to make informed decisions,” said Sue Chen, CEO of NOVA.“By offering an in-store Test Drive program, independent pharmacy owners and HME retailers can infuse joy into the process of buying a walker, differentiate themselves from competitors, and build even stronger customer relationships.”The program aims to address and overcome customer fear and confusion when considering mobility aids. By transforming the product selection process into an engaging“Test Drive” experience, retailers can reduce the stigma, help customers find the proper fit, and create a more positive, informative and inclusive customer journey.“Our independent pharmacy owners and HME retailers have such a special connection with their customers, as they often serve as guides for many health and wellness-related needs,” said Chen.“With 12,000 people turning 65 years old every day in America, this audience will rapidly expand and need support from someone they trust to determine what is comfortable for them and what matches their lifestyle, and to destigmatize the experience of using a rollator or walker as part of their daily lives.”As a Certified NOVA Test Drive Center, retailers will receive a package of marketing materials to support their efforts, including window and wall clings, floor stickers, door decals, digital and print marketing tools, and hang tags for their in-store Test Drive units. Additionally, certified Test Drive Centers will be featured with priority placement on NOVA's dealer locator map.To qualify for the program, retailers must already be qualified SuperNOVA dealers. Stores must also maintain a diverse inventory of rollator models and accessories to showcase customization options, as well as have at least two staff members complete the NOVA MVP video training program and be ready to facilitate Test Drives. NOVA has developed a recommended product list to assist retailers in curating their Test Drive model selections.Adapt2It Home Medical Supply, located in Orange County, is proud to be the very first NOVA Test Drive Center at the launch of the program, with more stores on the way. Customers interested in test driving NOVA's range of walkers and rollators can visit Adapt2It's location, six days a week at 24100 El Toro Rd, Laguna Woods, CA 92637.“Adapt2It is one of our longtime SuperNOVA dealers, committed to improving the lives of everyone in their community. Their staff goes above and beyond to find the perfect walker for each customer's lifestyle and mobility needs, so honoring them as a NOVA Test Drive Center is our way of celebrating and amplifying their efforts and mission,” said Sue Chen, NOVA's CEO.“We are so excited to be the first NOVA Test Drive Center, where you can come try before you buy,” said Butch Gibola, owner of Adapt2It.“I'm a mechanical engineer, and quality is very important to our business. NOVA just has great quality and workmanship; they stand behind their product very well, which means a lot to us.”Pharmacies and retailers interested in becoming NOVA dealers and Certified NOVA Test Drive Centers should contact the company directly at hme180/resources/supernova .Watch the NOVA Test Drive Centers launch video:About NOVANOVA Medical Products is a leading provider of home medical equipment and mobility solutions designed to enhance the lives of individuals with physical challenges. Since 1993, we have been committed to inspiring and supporting those who choose joy, empowerment, and positivity. Our mission is to deliver innovative products that foster independence, mobility, and overall well-being. NOVA also created HME180, an ecosystem of care that includes resources for caregivers and medical professionals, as well as The HME180 Podcast which features experts on pharmacy, HME retail, and the health and psychology of aging. NOVA is dedicated to empowering human ability and helping individuals live healthy, fulfilling lives. Learn more at novajoy.Media Contact:Melissa Grace KloseMarketing | SuperNOVA and Test Drive ProgramNOVA Medical Products...

Melissa Grace Klose

NOVA Medical Products

+1 800-557-6682

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Watch the NOVA Test Drive Centers launch video:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.