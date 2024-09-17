COMPASS COLLEGIATE ACADEMY, BUILDING HOPE UNVEIL NEW CAMPUS IN NORTH CHARLESTON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) K-4 Public Charter School Sets Course for Annual Grade-Level Growth

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A red ribbon was cut and confetti filled the air on September 16, 2024, when Compass Collegiate Academy

celebrated the grand opening of its new academic building surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of students, parents, and members of the North Charleston community. The new academic facility at 5010 Wetland Crossing will serve scholars in kindergarten through fourth grade, providing a stable, and accessible environment.

Compass Collegiate Academy in North Charleston, SC, celebrates the opening of it new academic building with Founding Executive Director Elizabeth Simpson, Mayor Reginald L. Burgess, and scholars.

"We are thrilled to be fully moved into our state-of-the-art building with room to expand to 8th grade right here on our property, said Compass Collegiate Academy Founding Executive Director Elizabeth Simpson. "Having a permanent location is a critical step in our growth and ability to offer our scholars and families a world-class education and experience."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included remarks from Ms. Simpson, Mayor Reginald L. Burgess, Board Member Dorothy Knight, Director of Children and Family Services

Dr. Kathi Love, and board members from South Carolina Children's Fund.

The event also included a reading of a poem by a Compass Collegiate Academy scholar, Brailynn Washington.

Building Hope , the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, has been instrumental as the school's partner. Its Real Estate team

paved an affordable and accessible pathway tailored to the school's growth plan, allowing staff to focus on students and the classroom. The nonprofit acquired and renovated the 14,100-square-foot property, previously home to another educational institution.

The acquisition was made possible through a partnership between Building Hope and The Facilities Investment Fund with funding dedicated to expanding educational opportunities. This collaboration signifies an investment in the North Charleston community, enabling the creation of new school facilities that will serve students and families for years to come.

"We are proud to partner with Compass Collegiate Academy in their mission to provide exceptional educational opportunities for young people," said Building Hope President and CEO Bill Hansen.

"Our support for public charter schools extends beyond facilities; it's about creating environments where students can excel academically and personally. We look forward to seeing Compass Collegiate Academy continue its remarkable growth and impact in the years to come."

Since its founding in 2021, Compass Collegiate Academy has been committed to equipping every scholar with a rigorous academic foundation and fostering habits that promote lifelong learning and purposeful civic engagement. The school champions personalized small group instruction and nurtures entrepreneurial spirit by having scholars start their own small businesses each year. With eyes set on the horizon, Compass Collegiate Academy plans to expand by one grade level annually, eventually welcoming students through eighth grade.

To prepare scholars for successful secondary and postsecondary endeavors and address racial disparities in academic performance among Charleston students, Compass Collegiate Academy offers an advanced academic learning environment coupled with daily emphasis on social and emotional learning. This approach helps scholars better understand their identities, communities, and build positive relationships with peers. Educators also prioritize personalized learning to bridge the gap for scholars starting below, at, or above grade level.

At the event, the statewide education champion organization South Carolina Children's Fund (SCCF) presented a $100,000 catalytic philanthropic investment to support Compass Collegiate Academy's growth and expansion. Said

SCCF Co-Founders Jessica Aaron and Kira Orange Jones, "Compass Collegiate Academy is a beacon of hope and possibility for Charleston, the Tri-County, and for the state of South Carolina; it offers a 21st century model of community engagement and rigorous academics that thousands of families desire."

The school has also been recognized by the South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) for its achievements, including outperforming local and national norms for reading growth. SCPCSD frequently visits the school, highlights it as a model example in presentations, and features it on their podcast and social media channels.

The school is currently accepting applications for enrollment for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Discover more at .

For more information about Building Hope's collaboration with charter schools to create facilities that enhance educational models and support community revitalization, visit .



About Compass Collegiate Academy

Compass Collegiate Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Charleston, South Carolina currently serving scholars in kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade.

The school's mission is to provide every scholar with the academic foundation and strong habits that inspire and cultivate lifelong learners who lead purposeful, civic lives. Enrollment is open to students from any neighborhood within Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester County, with no admission testing required. For more information, visit .

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit

.

