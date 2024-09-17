LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Partners With OTTOMOTO® To Enhance Automotive Loan Origination Efficiencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our partnership with OTTOMOTO® represents a significant step forward in transforming the automotive lending experience.” - Nikh NathJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LAUNCHER (Launcher), a provider specializing in automotive loan originations, announced today a strategic integration partnership with OTTOMOTO®, the dealer auto retail finance offering a full suite of desking tools. The partnership allows lenders using Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System to streamline the process of indirect lending with dealers utilizing OTTOMOTO®'s comprehensive platform.



Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System was designed by experts in the automotive lending industry with workflow efficiencies and data integrations built into its core. This collaboration leverages APIs to facilitate real-time credit and automated loan decisioning, significantly accelerating the funding process and enhancing automation. By integrating OTTOMOTO®'s dealer finance platform within appTRAKER LOS, lenders can expect a marked reduction in errors and increased operational efficiency throughout the entire loan origination journey, from initial application to final funding.



“Our partnership with OTTOMOTO® represents a significant step forward in transforming the automotive lending experience,” said Nikh Nath, President of Launcher.“By integrating their advanced dealer finance platform with appTRAKER LOS, we're enabling our lenders to streamline operations, reduce errors, and ultimately speed up the loan origination process.”



Paul Nicholas, CEO of OTTOMOTO®, commented,“Our commitment is to redefine the auto retail finance landscape by offering a unified platform that excels in speed, accuracy, security, and compliance. This integration with appTRAKER LOS extends these critical advantages across the entire loan origination process, benefitting both lenders and dealers.”



OTTOMOTO®'s platform provides a suite of secure and compliant digital solutions, including credit application processing, identity verification, vehicle inspection, stipulation collection, real-time communication, and document e-signing. This partnership with Launcher promises to set a new standard in automotive loan origination efficiency and effectiveness.



About LAUNCHER



LAUNCHER is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER dealer relationship management system, and launchMY, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER on LinkedIn at .



About OTTOMOTO



OTTOMOTO® is at the forefront of revolutionizing auto lending by driving a digital transformation that reshapes how auto financing is conducted. By reengineering the lending process into a more efficient, secure, and compliant digital experience, OTTOMOTO® not only enhances the workflow for auto dealers, consumers, and financial institutions but also aligns their interests seamlessly. This initiative addresses the long-standing challenges associated with outdated, inefficient lending practices. OTTOMOTO® capitalizes on the automotive industry's need for a streamlined and transparent financing solution. By leveraging strategic partnerships and deep expertise in automotive finance, OTTOMOTO® is uniquely positioned to serve as a game-changing lending technology platform. To learn more about how OTTOMOTO® is transforming auto lending, visit .

