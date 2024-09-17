Helping Hands Family Empowers Future Behavior Analysts With Pioneering BCBA Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is setting a new standard in autism care with its BCBA Fellowship program. This innovative program is designed to develop the next generation of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), ensuring a continuous of highly skilled professionals dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism.

Their BCBA Fellowship program goes beyond career development. It offers a comprehensive training and mentorship experience, equipping participants with the knowledge, practical skills, and support needed to excel as behavior analysts. Key features include:



Full-Time Employment with Training and Supervision: Fellows gain invaluable experience working directly with children and families under the guidance of seasoned BCBAs. This immersive experience fosters the practical skills crucial for success.



Financial Support: HHF tackles financial barriers for aspiring BCBAs. The program covers 100% of RBT coursework and exam fees, BCBA Exam Prep, and contributes up to 70% of supervision hours.

Structured Mentorship and Resources: The program provides a robust support system, with structured training modules, ongoing mentorship, and access to industry resources like BCBA Exam Prep courses and learning modules. This comprehensive approach ensures each Fellow is well-prepared for BCBA certification and a thriving career.

Investing in the Future of Autism Therapy

By investing in future BCBAs, HHF addresses the growing need for qualified professionals while reinforcing its commitment to exceptional therapy services. The program currently has 104 fellows enrolled and aims to grow.



"Cultivating talent from within is the key to maintaining the highest standards of care," states Jessica McGlone, Director of Quality and Education at HHF. "Our BCBA Fellowship program empowers team members to reach their full potential, ultimately benefiting the children and families we serve."

Join the Movement

Helping Hands Family is seeking passionate individuals in MD, PA, NJ, and CT dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children with autism. The BCBA Fellowship program offers a clear and rewarding career path for aspiring leaders in the field. Interested candidates can explore opportunities and apply through HHF's career page or on LinkedIn .

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family is a leading provider of ABA therapy, committed to delivering personalized, evidence-based treatment to children with ASD. With a focus on employee growth and development, HHF fosters a team of highly skilled professionals passionate about changing lives.

Media Contact:

Colleen MacDonald

[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hands Family

