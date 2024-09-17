Sheba Medical Center Ranked Among Top 10 Smart Hospitals Worldwide By Newsweek

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TEL HASHOMER, ISRAEL, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sheba Medical Center , Israel's largest hospital, was recognized today as one of the Top 10 Best Smart Hospitals in the World by Newsweek and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and ranking provider. Sheba's ranking at #10 is the first time the hospital has placed in the top 10 list, having previously ranked at number 13 in 2023 and 2024.



Over the past year, Sheba has emerged as a global leader in medical innovation, with several startups incubated within its facilities achieving successful exits valued at nearly $1 billion. These companies were developed from the concept stage through to full implementation at Sheba and are already making groundbreaking contributions to healthcare worldwide. The accolade was achieved despite the challenges of the ongoing war, and underscores Sheba's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality healthcare through and developing the most innovative healthtech advancements.



Sheba's innovation success is driven by ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) , the hospital's cutting-edge innovation platform. ARC connects doctors, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors across a global network to foster the development of advanced healthtech solutions. Through ARC, Sheba has become a leader in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare, enhancing core clinical processes, and improving patient outcomes. AI technologies developed and implemented at Sheba are streamlining the work of medical teams, improving diagnostics, and personalizing treatment plans as part of Sheba's ambitious journey to becoming a fully AI-based hospital.



Sheba is the first Israeli hospital to make it to the Top 10 Smart Hospitals list, joining the ranks of other leading institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Mount Sinai Hospital. This year's ranking, which assessed hospitals from over 30 countries, was based on hospitals' use of digital technologies, including AI, robotics, telemedicine, and digital imaging, and was informed by an online survey of hospital managers and healthcare professionals around the world.



Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center, said:“The entrepreneurial and innovative DNA that drives nearly $1 billion in tech exits is also what makes Sheba one of the smartest hospitals in the world. We are not far from the day when Israel's next healthcare unicorn will emerge from our system. If we don't break the mindset that sees healthcare as a financial burden and start viewing it as a fruitful investment, we will not only lose valuable personnel but also miss a golden opportunity to turn the health system into a major growth engine for the entire economy.”



Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Director of ARC and Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Transformation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, said: "In recent years, we've seen a significant leap in the medical field, particularly in technologies and medical devices, which have set a new standard for advanced care. At Sheba's ARC, we identify needs and innovations through collaboration between entrepreneurs and clinicians, transforming them into cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and digitization, all aimed at delivering better and more efficient healthcare."



About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts acute-care, rehabilitation, children's, cancer and geriatric hospitals, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center and center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming users and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. Sheba has been ranked as one of the World's Best Hospitals by Newsweek six years in a row (2019 – 2024).

