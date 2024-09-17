Rylee Home Services Achieve Record Donations For Thunder 106’S St. Jude Radiothon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual fundraiser hits an all-time high with strong backing from Rylee Home Services, continuing its legacy of community support.

Milltown, NJ , Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartwarming display of generosity, the annual“Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon,” hosted by Thunder 106, broke all previous fundraising records in 2024, thanks to the significant support of Rylee Home Services.

The tradition has long been a beacon of hope for families battling cancer. This year's event left an indelible mark by raising a remarkable $214,812 in donations. The milestone was achieved during the radiothon held on April 11 and 12, as the New Jersey community rallied together to make a difference in the lives of children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The radiothon, a foundational charity event in New Jersey, was powered by the robust participation of Thunder 106 listeners, also known as“Thundernation.” These dedicated fans were encouraged to contribute as“Partners in Hope” by making recurring donations through various channels, including the St. Jude website, phone, and text. The heart of the effort was to provide critical funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a pivotal institution in the fight against childhood cancer.







Rylee Home Services took a lead role as a major sponsor for the radiothon, elevating the event's visibility and outreach. As one of the premier HVAC contractor in the region, Rylee Home Services is known not only for its industry expertise but also for its commitment to community welfare.

A highlight of this year's radiothon was a 106-mile walk along Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Pt. Pleasant, undertaken by Thunder 106's VP of Programming, Mike Ryan. His walk was a physical demonstration of the station's dedication to the cause, and it gained significant traction thanks to the prominent sponsorship from Rylee Home Services.

In addition to its support of the radiothon, Rylee Home Services' involvement extended to the celebratory“Boots on the Boards” event at Jenk's Club on April 14, where country music star Scotty McCreery performed for attendees. The event was a celebration of the courage of the children supported by St. Jude and the generosity of those who contributed. Rylee Home Services was a central figure in the festivities, further cementing its role as a key supporter of charitable efforts in the community.

For over 12 years, Thunder 106 has raised more than $1.5 million in donations for pediatric cancer research and care, and Rylee Home Services has been an integral part of this success in recent years.

Reflecting on this year's success, a representative of Thunder 106 shared,“The overwhelming support from Rylee Home Services and our listeners has been a game-changer in our efforts to end childhood cancer.”

“Their involvement has propelled this year's fundraising to new heights, and we are deeply thankful for their partnership,” he added.

Rylee Home Services is a trusted provider of HVAC, plumbing, and heating services in Middlesex County, NJ. The company is committed to delivering top-quality work for both residential and commercial customers, focusing on customer satisfaction and reliability.

