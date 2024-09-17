Actor Stephen Baldwin Launches Hilarious New Podcast 'One Bad Movie'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen Baldwin on set of his One Bad Movie Podcast

Discussing the world of movies, celebrating great films and exploring the fascinating allure of the industry's most infamous“bad movies.”

- Stephen BaldwinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned actor Stephen Baldwin , who has starred in over 100 films, is launching his new podcast, "One Bad Movie ", premiering Tuesday, September 17, 2024. This fresh and engaging podcast will delve into the world of movies, celebrating cinematic triumphs and exploring the fascinating allure of the industry's most infamous“bad movies.”Hosted by Baldwin, "One Bad Movie" promises to offer listeners a unique blend of humor, nostalgia, and insightful discussions. Each episode features a different celebrity guest, as well as a variety of talent from the filmmaking community, who share their thoughts on the film industry and reveal their favorite“bad movie.”“Movies have been a huge part of my life, and I've always been intrigued by what makes a movie 'bad' and yet so memorable,” said Baldwin. "One Bad Movie" is a unique and funny way to explore the best of the worst with industry veterans, while also celebrating filmmaking.”In addition to outstanding films like "Usual Suspects", "Bio-Dome", "Posse", "Born on the Fourth of July", "Threesome", and "Last Exit to Brooklyn", Stephen Baldwin has a few“bad” movies to his list of credits. (Well, maybe 30, but who's counting.) The "One Bad Movie" podcast explores the lighter side of the movie business. During each episode, guests recount fun, entertaining, personal anecdotes from some of their favorite films along with one or two of their less than stellar industry experiences. And in some cases, they discover some films that are so bad they're good. But bad movies are just the platform for conversations that can go wherever they want. Listeners can look forward to seeing guests from all aspects of the movie making business, including actors, directors, writers, choreographers, casting agents, and producers. The podcast aims to be both entertaining and enlightening, appealing to movie buffs and casual fans alike.Upcoming Guests Include: Jamie Kennedy, Denise Richards, Alec Baldwin, Paul Rodriguez, Eric Roberts, Michael Madsen, Beverley Mitchell, Melissa Rivers, Bronson Pinchot, Debbie Matenopoulos, Mike Binder and more.Episodes of "One Bad Movie" will be produced by Stephen Baldwin, John McGalliard and Jared Ferrie and distributed by the 8side Network, a partner of iHeart Podcasts and can be found on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, or wherever you get your podcast content.Stephen Baldwin is an accomplished actor, producer, and author, with decades of experience in the entertainment industry and youngest of the Baldwin acting family that includes brothers Alec, Daniel and William. Baldwin brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for storytelling to his new podcast venture. Stephen lives in NY with his wife of 34 years, Kennya. They have two daughters, Alaia and Hailey, granddaughter Iris and the newest addition, grandson Jack Blues.

