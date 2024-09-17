Innovation, Tech, And Entrepreneurship Will Take Center Stage At This Year's Afrotech Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global gathering for innovators and inclusive tech companies heads to Houston, driving cultural impact and innovation within the industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity, Inc., the diversified digital company behind Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360o, and Talent Infusion, today announced the highly-anticipated return of the AfroTech . Set to take place from November 13-16, 2024 , at the George R. Brown Center in Houston, TX, this year's conference will feature an impressive speaker lineup including Jennifer Lynne Williams , Chief Development Officer of USA Basketball; Carla Vernón , CEO & Board Director of The Honest Company; and Gabrielle Wesley , Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Wrigley North America, just to name a few.

Building on last year's success, which attracted over 35,000 participants citywide, AfroTech Conference 2024 is set to bring together thousands of Black professionals and trailblazers for four days of learning and networking. The event will feature over 50 renowned keynote speakers from leading companies such as Riot Games, American Express, Capital One, and Deloitte. Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking panels and dynamic discussions on topics including Data Engineering, AI, and Cybersecurity, as well as interactive networking sessions and workshops designed to empower Black professionals and promote diverse perspectives within the tech industry.

"AfroTech Conference is a catalyst for innovation and empowerment within the Black community," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of Blavity, Inc. "Our mission is to foster meaningful connections and showcase groundbreaking ideas that drive industry growth. By bringing together top leaders, emerging talent, and dynamic programming, we create a platform that celebrates and accelerates the future of technology and business."

The 2024 conference is poised to be an extraordinary event, backed by a stellar lineup of sponsors such as Apple, Gap, Inc., Eli Lilly, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more. Their support will elevate the experience with a variety of compelling features. Key highlights include:



The Creative & Design Summit

will delve into the latest trends in cutting-edge design, innovation, and groundbreaking concepts led by top creators.

The Women's Summit is a dedicated space for women to connect and learn from trailblazing leaders who are shaping the future of the tech industry.

The Health & Environmental Equity Summit

brings together healthcare professionals, sustainability pioneers, and MedTech innovators to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in these critical areas. The AI & Cybersecurity Stage

is focused on exploring Quantum AI, Automation, and the ethical challenges surrounding AI development and regulation. This stage will also feature demos highlighting AI's diverse applications across various industries.

"AfroTech is where decision-makers meet top talent and innovative partners to elevate their business strategies," says Simone Tyler, Senior Vice President of AfroTech + Live Events at Blavity, Inc. "We are focused on creating a collaborative space where innovation meets execution, and companies can invest in the future of tech leadership."

AfroTech Conference's 2024 schedule is available HERE – programming will feature panels, fireside chats, and discussions led by speakers and talent such as:



Beatrice Dixon , CEO, Co-Founder, and

Chief Innovation Officer, The Honey Pot Company

Jennifer Lynne Williams , Chief Development Officer, USA Basketball

Carla

Vernón , CEO & Board Director, The Honest Company

Gabrielle Wesley , Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America

Rachel Rodgers , CEO & Founder, Hello Seven

Alexis

McGill Johnson , President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America & Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Sharon Bowen,

Chair, New York Stock Exchange

Jarell Oshodi,

Deputy Chief Privacy Officer, Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)

Vince Adams , Chief Financial Officer, Everlane

Rashad Robinson , President, Color of Change Bun B , Rapper and Entrepreneur

The four-day event will culminate in a high-energy celebration at the Blavity House Party Block Party, where attendees can immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, culture, and connection. The Block Party will deliver an electrifying finale to the conference with live performances from chart-toppers like Bun B, Jagged Edge, Slim Thug, Mike Jones , and more, fusing innovation, inspiration, and entertainment.

For more information about AfroTech Conference 2024, the full agenda, and to purchase tickets, please visit afrotechconference .

ABOUT BLAVITY, INC.

Blavity, Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video series, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million individuals per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360o, and Talent Infusion. For more information about the latest happenings at Blavity, Inc. and the company's diverse offerings, please visit Blavityinc .

ABOUT AFROTECH CONFERENCE

AfroTech is a global tech conference that celebrates and promotes Black innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in technology. It brings together over 20,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in tech. We also bring together over 150 Fortune 500 companies and an audience from all over the world. Conference highlights include four full days of over 50 renowned keynote speakers from companies like Riot Games, American Express, Capital One, & Deloitte; panel discussions curated on topics ranging from Data Engineering, AI, and Cybersecurity; networking sessions and workshops aimed at empowering Black professionals while fostering diverse perspectives in the tech industry. For more information about AfroTech Conference 2024, please visit afrotechconference .

