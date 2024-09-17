Ceres Technology Integrates Tive’S Real-Time Supply Chain Data Into AI-Driven Solutions To Improve Supply Chain Resiliency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands predictive risk analytics to provide real-time, end-to-end visibility and improve decision-making capabilities

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced a new customer story with Ceres -a leader in AI-driven supply chain management solutions that enable companies to identify availability and cost risks for each raw material, component, product, and supplier. It's essentially a supply chain procurement agent.



To identify these availability and cost risks, the Ceres Nostradamus platform leverages over 25,000 global indicators-including geopolitical risk, economic trends, market conditions, raw materials, global events, and more. When Ceres decided to incorporate real-time shipment tracking and visibility data to its customers, they tested several different types of sensors-and found that Tive provided exactly what they needed. Says Bobby Katoli, CEO of Ceres Technology,“Our technical team quickly decided that Tive was the best sensor for us. It became evident right away.”

The integration of Tive's real-time tracking solution into the Ceres AI platform represents a significant leap forward in supply chain transparency and efficiency. By leveraging Tive's cutting-edge technology, Ceres will enable its clients to monitor their shipments with precise, real-time shipment location and condition data. Armed with actionable insights, Ceres' clients are empowered to manage their supply chains with unprecedented levels of precision and responsiveness.

Being able to recognize and understand potential threats to manufacturing and shipping helps Ceres' customers stay ahead of problems. According to Katoli,“If you've got a lot of different components going into the manufacturing of a product, knowing upcoming issues is important to building supply chain resiliency. This process is hard and difficult to manage-so being able to understand which raw materials or components are at risk is critical for our customers.”

Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive, stated,“We are thrilled to collaborate with Ceres Technology to provide their customers with enhanced visibility and control over their supply chains. Our real-time tracking solutions empower Ceres' clients with actionable insights, allowing them to respond swiftly to any issues and optimize their logistics operations. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to transforming supply chain operations and enhancing resilience through innovative technology.”

The Ceres customer story can be viewed on Tive's website . For more information about Ceres Technology, please visit .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 800 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

