SeeUsPlay: New season of Saudi Women’s Premier League set to kick off with over 20 nationalities and 200 players

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 16 September 2024: The Saudi Women’s Premier League prepares to reach new heights as the nation’s top women’s division returns to action on Friday 27th September, inspiring a new generation of young football stars with various ways to #SeeUsPlay.



With 90 matches set to take place across the 18-match week campaign of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) Women’s Premier League, the third season of top tier professional women’s football in the Kingdom will see the game reach new levels in 2024-25, with over 200 players registered for the new season.



Ahead of the new campaign, the league saw over 15 new international signings join the 10 clubs, resulting in the total number of player nationalities reaching more than 20. The influx of international talent to the Saudi Women’s Premier League is a testament to the growth of women’s football in the Kingdom, following on from the qualification of Al Nassr to the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League in August.



The new season’s kick-off campaign - titled ‘See Us Play’ - invites football fans to celebrate women’s football in Saudi Arabia. With a new generation of football fans emerging in the Kingdom, including 77,000 female players in the nation’s school league, the Women’s Premier League will provide supporters with memorable moments across the new season.



Following the unveiling of the new campaign, SAFF President, Yasser Al Misehal said: “We’re very proud of the growth of women’s football in Saudi Arabia and excited to see the return of the Women’s Premier League.



“The Federation’s investment in women’s football is clearly working so we will continue to increase our investments at all levels. As we go into the third season of the league, we have more registered players, football clubs, domestic competitions, national teams, licensed coaches, referees, and girls participating in the regional training centers and the school’s league than ever before.



“I congratulate our Women’s Football Department on this initiative, and wish the players, clubs and officials good luck and in the spirit of the campaign, encourage everyone across Saudi and beyond to #SeeUsPlay. We have so many historic clubs and passionate fans who support them but there is new history to write, and these players simply deserve your support. Everyone benefits from the noise and energy you will bring.”



The #SeeUsPlay campaign, showcasing the fast-paced, high skill of the nation’s top women’s league will also feature the emergence of new stars of Saudi football as the women’s game reaches new levels in 2024-25.



Ahead of the new season, Head of Women’s Football at SAFF, Aalia Al Rasheed added: “The development we have seen for the Saudi Women’s Premier League over the past two seasons has been remarkable, going from having no professional female players to now having over 20 nationalities competing here in Saudi Arabia.”



“It has been an incredible experience to witness how this game is inspiring a new generation, with players who saw the formation of our national team in 2021 now joining the women’s professional league and professional women’s clubs now competing on the international stage.



“The Saudi Women’s Premier League continues to develop rapidly with international players now eager to join our clubs and the formation of youth clubs and leagues to support the emerging talents of Saudi football and highlight the unique international stars to join the league this season. The record growth at a grassroots level is what we are most proud of, but we are looking forward to seeing how this continues to develop in the coming season, inspired by our new #SeeUsPlay campaign.”



The development of Saudi Arabian football, in line with the nation’s Growing Together campaign to inspire the growth of football, both on and off the pitch, across Saudi Arabia and beyond.



In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed to inspire the country’s young population to engage with and participate in sport across all levels, the 2023/24 season is the latest chapter in one of world football’s most exciting and fastest growing stories, with more to come in the years ahead.





