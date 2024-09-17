DSS 2024 Crowns More Winners Than Ever Before With 3,455 Lucky Shoppers Taking Home Mega Prizes Worth Aed 50 Million

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The summer's biggest prizes were up for grabs this DSS ranging from brand-new cars to dazzling jewellery, whopping cash prizes, and much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 September 2024: While the biggest, most exciting, and best-value edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 has come to an end, the unforgettable thrills and joy continues for 3,455 lucky shoppers who walked away with the season's biggest prizes in grand raffles and citywide retail promotions. The annual summer programme organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) crowned more winners than ever before in DSS history, with a jaw-dropping AED 50 million-worth of mega prizes and remarkable rewards across 20 grand raffles and exclusive retail promotions .

Truly transforming the summer into a season of endless surprises, prizes, and celebrations for residents and visitors alike, raffles winners took home brand-new cars, dazzling jewellery, whopping cash prizes, and much more.

One of this summer's many delighted winners, Faten Ibrahim explains how her win brought some unexpected but very welcome joy:“We entered the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 when shopping at Arabian Centre but had almost no expectations to win. We are beyond elated to have won a brand-new GAC GS8 SUV as we were looking to buy a new car for us and our four children. We've been living in Dubai for over 17 years and look forward to Dubai Summer Surprises every year. The win truly made this summer an unforgettable one for my whole family.”

Moustapha Djafri , another lucky winner, recounts his surprise:“I had actually forgotten that I had entered the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 when shopping at Al Ghurair Centre, until I received a call that I could drive home a brand-new GAC GS8 SUV. I've lived in Dubai for the past 5 years and am always blown away by the exciting events introduced by DSS.”

Long-time Dubai resident Derrick Matthews explains how he was sceptical of his win at first, but his doubt soon turned to happiness:“I have been living in Dubai for the past 27 years and always participate in the raffles whenever the opportunity arises. This summer, I was able to take home a brand-new GAC GS8 SUV and the news completely caught me by surprise. I'm very grateful to Dubai Summer Surprises and the Dubai Shopping Malls Group for this fantastic opportunity.”

Khaled Abdulla Rashed Alhebsi shares his excitement:“My family and I always enjoy spending our summers in Dubai as there's so much for my family to experience. During a visit to Modesh World this season, I dedicated to participate in the raffle for a chance to drive home a brand-new Nissan X-Trail car. When I got the call that I had won, I couldn't believe my luck. I'm very thankful to have won this incredible prize.”

With thousands of lives transformed this summer, this season of DSS will be remembered as one that turned dreams into reality, leaving an indelible mark on all who participated.

