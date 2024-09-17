Kajeet And Avery Telehealth Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Telehealth And RPM Solutions Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration to Enhance Speed to and Streamline Digital Services

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leader in IoT connectivity solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Avery Telehealth , a leading telehealth with remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices. This collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of digital health solutions, leveraging Kajeet's robust infrastructure and expertise to enhance Avery Telehealth's service offerings and expand their reach in the rapidly growing digital health market.

Continue Reading

Through this collaboration, Avery Telehealth will benefit from Kajeet's streamlined processes and industry-leading IoT management platform, Sentinel® , ensuring rapid and scalable deployment. Additionally, the multi-carrier Kajeet smartSIM will help Avery Telehealth provide reliable connectivity for telehealth solutions nationwide.

Kajeet's commitment to speed, reliability, and their customer-centric approach makes them the perfect partner for us...

Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Avery Telehealth and support their mission to deliver high-quality telehealth services with unmatched efficiency," said Zack Kowalski, chief revenue officer at Kajeet. "Our team is committed to providing the tools and infrastructure necessary for Avery to achieve their goals."

Avery Telehealth, recognized for its innovative approach to telehealth, selected Kajeet as a partner due to its proven record of accomplishment in delivering reliable connectivity solutions and their ability to adapt to the dynamic needs of the digital health technologies within the telehealth industry.



"In choosing Kajeet as our partner, we found a company that not only understands the critical nature of telehealth but also has the processes in place to bring our solutions to market swiftly," said Mark Aspenson, CEO at Avery Telehealth. "Kajeet's commitment to speed, reliability, and their customer-centric approach makes them the perfect partner for us as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to providing innovative telehealth and RPM services that meet the demands of today's healthcare environment. By combining Kajeet's expertise in IoT connectivity with Avery Telehealth's innovative telehealth solutions, the partnership is poised to set new standards in the digital health industry.

For more information about Kajeet's healthcare solutions, please visit kajeet/industries/healthcare.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel® , includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet

Media Contact: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: [email protected]

About Avery Telehealth

Avery Telehealth, a part of the Avery Group, provides a comprehensive platform with tailored telehealth solutions for healthcare providers, organizations and consumers. The company's remote patient monitoring (RPM), readmission avoidance programs (RAP), clinical support, and connected digital health devices enable providers to enhance patient experience, reduce hospital readmissions, and improve clinical outcomes. For more information, visit , LinkedIn or Facebook .



Media Contact: Melinda Sawyer, Communications & Social Media Specialist

Phone: 480-214-9052

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kajeet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED