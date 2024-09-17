Middle East LPG Expo 2024 Highlights LPG's Role in Sustainable Energy

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 15 September 2024- The Middle East LPG Expo – Saudi Arabia 2024 successfully concluded in Riyadh, bringing together over 2,000 LPG professionals and experts to showcase LPG’s essential role in sustainable energy solutions. The two-day event, held at the InterContinental Hotel, featured over 60 international and local LPG manufacturing companies and focused on sustainability, innovation, and energy security.



Themed “LPG as Clean and Sustainable Energy for Life,” the expo served as a premier platform to promote LPG as a low-carbon alternative to traditional fuels, addressing the energy challenges of tomorrow.



Opening Ceremony and Key Highlights

The expo commenced with remarks from Michael Kelly, Deputy Managing Director of the World Liquefied Gas Association, followed by a welcome speech from the Guest of Honour, Eng. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy. Their speeches highlighted the growing significance of LPG in advancing energy security and sustainability in the region.



Additional speeches were delivered by Engr. Mohammad Al-Tayyar, Program Director of the Oil Sustainability Program (Strategic Partner), Imad Al Sabbagh, CEO of Muscat Gas (Pavilion Sponsor), and Nouf Turki Alsudairy, Director of Stakeholder Engagement at GASCO (Host Sponsor). The Best Gas and Bharat Tanks Vessels LLP (Platinum Sponsors), and SERGAS Group (Gold Sponsors) also participated in various industry presentations and panel sessions.



The major highlight was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), marking significant progress toward sustainable energy goals. The OSP and GASCO signed a ‘Funding Agreement to Support Clean Cooking.’



in an interview, Jeffrey Leung, Director of LPG Expo based in Singapore, emphasised the significance of the event, stating, “We are excited to host the Middle East LPG Expo – Saudi Arabia 2024, through our strategic partnership with the Oil Sustainability Program and World Liquid Gas Association bringing together global and regional LPG experts and organisations. This event empowers industry professionals by providing valuable networking and learning opportunities.”



In addition to the exhibition and informative sessions, the event offered networking opportunities. Muscat Gas sponsored a networking lunch, which allowed delegates, exhibitors, and VIPs to connect. The day concluded with a Saudi Cultural Dinner, sponsored by GASCO, offering attendees a unique cultural experience and additional networking opportunities in a relaxed environment.



The Middle East LPG Expo is the industry event for the region. The next Middle East LPG Expo is scheduled for Nov 2025.





