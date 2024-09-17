Ontario International Airport, California Science Center Open New Immersive Space In Terminal 4

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Air travelers looking for a unique immersive experience can now find that at California's most popular airport through a partnership with the California Science Center.

Aspecial collaboration between Ontario International Airport and the California Science Center features a space within Terminal 4 in which passengers can spend time relaxing before a flight while immersing themselves in an environment curated just for them.

Continue Reading

This special collaboration between the Science Center and the Ontario International Airport (ONT) features a space within Terminal 4 in which passengers can spend time relaxing before a flight while immersing themselves in an environment curated just for them. The current video experience showcases the Kelp Forest,

a highlight of the Ecosystems exhibit wing at the California Science Center located at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. Professional divers captured footage inside the Science Center's 188,000-gallon aquarium specifically for ONT passengers and guests.

"This space is our gift to passengers and an opportunity for us to proudly showcase one of California's great cultural assets. We are thrilled to collaborate with the California Science Center on this one-of-a-kind experience as we continue to build on our reputation as the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians," said Atif Elkadi, ONT chief executive officer.

"Our mission at the Science Center is to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences, and we're thrilled to take one such experience beyond our walls through this exciting new partnership with the Ontario International Airport," said Jeffrey Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center. "This specially-created experience transports travelers to one of our most popular exhibits to be immersed in a giant kelp forest ecosystem, providing enrichment to people's lives as they prepare to take flight on their next adventure."

The California Science Center partnership is part of ONT's commitment to creating a traveler experience unlike any other in Southern California. Even as the Inland Empire-based airport approaches record passenger volumes of more than 7 million this year, its commitment to convenient, relaxing and hassle-free travel is unbending. In recent years, ONT's Revenue Management team has spearheaded millions of dollars in investments in new and improved amenities and other customer conveniences.

The Science Center space also is open to non-travelers, through the ONT+ digital visitor pass program. Through the airport's website , community members and others can receive a free digital pass to access the post-security side of the passenger terminals to access restaurants and amenities or to accompany or pick up ticketed passengers.

This popular new amenity is the latest benefit to come from the partnership between ONT's Revenue Management team and Fuse Advancement to build new relationships that enhance the travel experience and create new sales and marketing opportunities.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at . Follow @flyONT on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter)

and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the

City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for

the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of

the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county

catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner

(President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President),

Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor

Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is $20 for cars. General admission to the Science Center is FREE.

About Fuse Advancement

FUSE is an innovative consultancy based in Southern California that works with organizations to help them evolve into a bright future. FUSE offers end-to-end Airport advertising and partnership services, as well as invests in digital and creative environments to drive success through the Fuse Connect airport vertical. More information is available at

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527

[email protected]

California Science Center Contact:

Kristina Kurasz, (213) 74407446 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED