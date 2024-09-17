Anewhealth Appoints Chief Growth Officer And Executive Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The addition of key members to its leadership team will support AnewHealth in growing strategically as it continues to reinvent pharmacy care for people with complex, chronic medical needs

CLEVELAND, OH and MOORESTOWN, NJ, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnewHealth, a national pharmacy care management provider that improves healthcare outcomes for people with complex, chronic medical needs, today announced it has named Roman Fry as Chief Growth Officer and Joy Holman as Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Fry and Holman join the company's executive leadership team, adding to its depth of healthcare experience and expertise.

As Chief Growth Officer, Fry will oversee the sales, account management and sales enablement functions at AnewHealth, leading the company's strategy for growth and expansion in key markets, including risk-bearing providers, home health, kidney care, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and managed care plans. He will also oversee strategies to enhance the client experience, working cross functionally to drive value and improve clinical outcomes for partners.

In the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Holman will lead the implementation and ongoing management of new strategic partnership models. Holman will provide executive oversight to define partnership scope and goals and bring together existing processes, technologies and support functions to ensure optimal performance, including enhanced efficiency, improved clinical results and lower total cost of care.

Both roles will support AnewHealth in expanding the company's nationwide reach to help the millions of people across the country who are taking multiple medications and managing complex, chronic conditions.

“The opportunity for impact is significant. Pharmacy can be a powerful driver of enhanced clinical results and better overall health and wellbeing-especially when leveraging an integrated, partnership approach with provider and payor organizations,” said Brian Adams, President of AnewHealth.“Bringing in experts like Roman and Joy will help us amplify that impact, expanding our reach as AnewHealth continues to reinvent the role pharmacy plays in managing patient health and improving clinical and cost outcomes for our healthcare partners.”

Both Fry and Holman bring deep industry knowledge and strong executive backgrounds to their roles. Fry has extensive leadership experience and a proven track record in business development, corporate growth strategy and strategic planning. He is an expert in orchestrating new business ventures and advancing corporate growth strategies with national reach. Fry joins AnewHealth from Option Care Health, where he previously held the role of Senior Vice President of Strategy & Program Development.

Holman has over 20 years' experience leading critical growth planning, scaling, compliance and performance optimization functions. As a registered pharmacist, she brings a key clinical perspective to her new role. Holman joins AnewHealth from Genoa Healthcare where she held a series of progressive leadership roles spanning pharmacy operations, sales and account management and product development-most recently serving as Senior Vice President of National Pharmacy Services.

“We are excited to welcome Roman and Joy to AnewHealth as their experience and expertise align with our mission to deliver transformative pharmacy solutions that elevate care and enhance outcomes for the most complex patients and their healthcare teams,” said Adams.“We look forward to their leadership as part of our executive team in optimizing success for our organization, partners and patients.”

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is one of the nation's leading pharmacy care management companies that specializes in caring for people with the most complex, chronic needs-wherever they call home. The company enables better health and quality of life for patients while helping the healthcare organizations who support them improve key clinical and cost outcomes. Established in 2023 through the combination of ExactCare Pharmacy and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, AnewHealth provides a suite of solutions that includes comprehensive pharmacy services with national dispensing; proprietary science-based technology to optimize medication therapy; full-service pharmacy benefit management; and specialized support services for PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Today, AnewHealth cares for nearly 110,000 people nationwide through strong healthcare partnerships with risk-bearing providers, primary and specialty care providers, kidney care and dialysis providers, home health organizations, and managed care plans. For more info, visit our website: anewhealthrx.com

