Trump announces he will not participate in any further presidential debates

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has officially ruled out participating in another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, dismissing her call for a rematch and likening her request to a fighter seeking a second bout after a loss. This decision follows Harris’s defeat in the most recent debate, where she was considered by many to have outperformed Trump, according to Tuesday night’s ABC News debate.



Despite Harris's campaign's call for a second debate, arguing that both candidates "owe it to the voters" to face off again, Trump remains firm in his stance. He responded to the debate's aftermath by stating that he would not engage in another debate, even though he had previously expressed a willingness to participate under specific conditions. In his recent post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed the idea of a rematch by suggesting that Harris's call for another debate was akin to a boxer who lost and is eager for another chance.



The debate in question, hosted by ABC, did not shift voter opinions significantly, with subsequent polls showing little change in public sentiment. However, several informal surveys indicated that undecided voters leaned towards Trump following the debate. Trump had initially proposed three debates: one hosted by Fox News on September 4, another by ABC on September 10, and a third by NBC News on a date yet to be confirmed. Harris’s campaign only agreed to the ABC debate, which Trump had criticized as being "ridiculous and biased."



Trump’s refusal to debate again underscores his dissatisfaction with the media's portrayal and the debate format, reflecting ongoing tensions between the candidates and their campaigns.

