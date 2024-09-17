Legacy Markets Announces Acquisition Of Triangle Stop Food Stores And JH Reaben Oil Company
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Markets, LLC announced today that it has completed the Acquisition of Triangle Stop Food Stores and
JH Reaben Oil Company. The acquisitions consist of 10 ideally situated convenience stores in western North Carolina primarily serving the Hendersonville and Brevard communities.
"I want to personally thank Hall and Beau Waddell of Triangle Stop and JH Reaben Oil Company for helping us start the growth journey of Legacy Markets. We look forward to working with the Triangle Team," said CEO Jack Helmick. "The owners have built a truly successful business and entrusted us with a legacy of excellent customer service, friendly staff, and great local offers for our customers."
Legacy Markets is actively building its business by acquiring convenience stores throughout the United States. Unlike many of its competitors, Legacy Markets is focused on maintaining the brand, employee base, and culture of each acquired entity, allowing the "legacy" of multi-generational selling shareholders to continue in each local market.
Contact: Matt Thomas, VP of Business Development
[email protected]
Phone: 864-982-1036
Media Contact:
Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334
