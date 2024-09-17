Legacy Markets Announces Acquisition Of Triangle Stop Food Stores And JH Reaben Oil Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Markets, LLC announced today that it has completed the of Triangle Stop Food Stores and

JH Reaben Oil Company. The acquisitions consist of 10 ideally situated convenience stores in western North Carolina primarily serving the Hendersonville and Brevard communities.

"I want to personally thank Hall and Beau Waddell of Triangle Stop and JH Reaben Oil Company for helping us start the growth journey of Legacy Markets. We look forward to working with the Triangle Team," said CEO Jack Helmick. "The owners have built a truly successful business and entrusted us with a legacy of excellent customer service, friendly staff, and great local offers for our customers."

Legacy Markets is actively building its business by acquiring convenience stores throughout the United States. Unlike many of its competitors, Legacy Markets is focused on maintaining the brand, employee base, and culture of each acquired entity, allowing the "legacy" of multi-generational selling shareholders to continue in each local market.

