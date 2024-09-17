Jordan has witnesses 40 percent reduction in number of local, international patents

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Jordan has witnessed a 40 percent reduction in the number of local and international patents registered with the Property Protection Directorate of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and during the first eight months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.



Recent data from the directorate reveals that only 58 patents were registered by the end of August this year, a marked decrease from the 97 patents recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. This decline raises concerns about the potential impact on the nation’s innovation ecosystem and intellectual property landscape.



Patents are critical as they grant inventors exclusive rights to their inventions for a set period, enabling them to control the production, utilization, sale, and public display of their creations. In return for these rights, inventors must publicly disclose their inventions, thereby contributing to knowledge sharing and technological progress. The drop in patent registrations may point to a slowdown in inventive activity or possible hurdles within the patent registration process.



Jordan made significant strides in aligning with global intellectual property standards by joining the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2017. The PCT, which includes approximately 153 member countries, is designed to facilitate international patent protection and attract investment in the patent sector. Despite this progress, the recent data indicates a notable downturn in patent activity.



In addition to patent registrations, other intellectual property statistics for the first eight months of 2024 include 4,256 trademarks renewed, 1,531 ownership transfers processed, and 59 new trademark use licenses issued. Furthermore, three trademarks were canceled during this period. Trademarks are used by individuals or organizations to distinguish their products or services from those of others and can include words, logos, symbols, and designs. Trademark owners have legal recourse against unauthorized use.



The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has attributed the decline in patent registrations to the intricate and time-consuming nature of patent verification and registration procedures. The process requires extensive local and international review, which can delay the final registration. Despite the reduction in registered patents, the directorate received 169 new patent applications during this period, suggesting sustained interest in the patenting process.



This notable decrease in patent registrations underscores potential challenges within Jordan’s patent system that may need to be addressed to foster innovation and streamline the registration process. It also highlights the need for continued support and improvements to sustain and attract intellectual property activities in Jordan.

